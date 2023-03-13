House Oversight subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates, drops Trump records demand: Jamie Raskin

WASHINGTON – The House Oversight and Accountability Committee subpoenaed banking records of business associates of Hunter Biden while halting a demand for accounting records of former President Donald Trump, according to the top Democrat on the panel.

The chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Bank of America for 14 years’ worth of financial records of three of Hunter Biden’s associates, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. One of the people is John Walker, who formed a joint venture with executives of CEFC China Energy, a now-bankrupt energy company.

At the same time, Trump lawyer Patrick Strawbridge notified Mazars USA, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, in a letter Jan. 19 that the firm no longer had to provide the former president’s financial records to the committee, according to Raskin.

Trump lawyer censured: Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis says she made 10 false statements about 2020 election, is censured in Colorado

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., left, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., are seen during the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing in February.

The fight over documents represents the latest partisan clash on the committee, which has shifted focus from Trump under Democrats to President Joe Biden under a new Republican majority.

Trump fought in federal court against the demand for accounting records when the committee was in Democratic hands, but a settlement was reached for Mazars to provide the records. Now the Republican leadership has discontinued the panel’s demand for the records, according to Raskin.

Raskin accused Comer in a letter Sunday of not enforcing the terms of a settlement for the Mazars records and working to advance Trump’s reelection campaign.

DOJ to appeals court: Donald Trump can be sued over role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

“Your apparent decision to permit former President Trump’s attorneys to speak on behalf of the Committee and allow Mazars to stop producing evidence of President Trump’s own misconduct is, by itself, an astonishing delegation of the legislative power of the Chair to a twice-impeached former President whose Executive Branch actions are still actively under Committee investigation," Raskin said.

Story continues

The committee issued a statement saying Raskin’s accusation about the Trump documents “is completely unfounded and untrue.” The committee also accused Raskin of trying to get ahead of the investigation of alleged influence peddling by Biden’s family.

What’s in the Mazars documents?

Under Democratic leadership, the committee sought Mazars documents to investigate Trump's business dealings while in office. Trump opposed the release, but the committee won several rounds in federal court and reached a settlement to receive the documents.

The committee released its first set of documents in November, revealing that foreign governments in China and Saudi Arabia had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump-owned properties while he was president.

Mazars was expected to provide more documents to the committee.

Instead, Strawbridge wrote to Mazars “that the Committee has no interest in forcing Mazars to complete it and is willing to release it from further obligations under the settlement agreement,” Raskin said. When lawyers for Mazars checked for clarification, Strawbridge said the direction had been provided to him twice by the House of Representatives’ general counsel, acting for the committee.

Strawbridge didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committee statement denied any coordination with Strawbridge.

“There has been no coordination or discussion with anyone from the Committee's majority with anyone about the Mazars documents,” the committee statement said.

How Trump's staff reacted to Jan. 6: Jan. 6 attack shook once-fierce loyalties of Trump's closest aides, new transcripts show

A motorcade speeds down Pennsylvania Avenue past what was once the International Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2019.

What documents is Comer seeking now?

The latest subpoena from Comer seeks Bank of America records since 2009 for three of Hunter Biden’s associates. Comer has questioned whether Hunter Biden was peddling influence to his father’s administration through lucrative business deals in China and Ukraine.

Raskin accused Comer of investigating private citizens, including Walker, for thousands of pages of financial information detailing payments for children’s dance lessons, parking tickets and groceries at Safeway.

“I fear this wildly overbroad subpoena suggests that your interest in this investigation is not in pursuing defined facts or informing public legislation but conducting a dragnet of political opposition research on behalf of former President Trump,” Raskin wrote in his letter Sunday to Comer.

The committee statement said Raskin should review documents obtained by the panel already, which it said “opened new avenues of investigation about the Biden family’s business schemes.”

Hunter Biden probe: Hunter Biden lawyers urge probes of Trump allies, demand Tucker Carlson retract reporting

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House GOP drops demand for Donald Trump records, Democrat says