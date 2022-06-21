House owned by former Atlanta Hawks player broken into on Sunday, police said

In this article:

Atlanta police are investigating the break-in of a house owned by former Atlanta Hawks basketball player, Vince Carter.

Police responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of King Road in Northwest Atlanta.

When an officer arrived, they noticed a man running from the scene, but were unable to arrest him.

The victim told police she was inside of the home when she heard a loud noise and the sound of someone entering the home.

She then called the police.

The woman wasn’t injured and the investigation continues, police said.

