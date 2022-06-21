House owned by former Atlanta Hawks player broken into on Sunday, police said
Atlanta police are investigating the break-in of a house owned by former Atlanta Hawks basketball player, Vince Carter.
Police responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of King Road in Northwest Atlanta.
When an officer arrived, they noticed a man running from the scene, but were unable to arrest him.
The victim told police she was inside of the home when she heard a loud noise and the sound of someone entering the home.
She then called the police.
The woman wasn’t injured and the investigation continues, police said.
