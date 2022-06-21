House owned by former Atlanta Hawks player broken into on Sunday, police said

House owned by former Atlanta Hawks player broken into on Sunday, police said
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vince Carter
    Vince Carter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Atlanta police are investigating the break-in of a house owned by former Atlanta Hawks basketball player, Vince Carter.

Police responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of King Road in Northwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When an officer arrived, they noticed a man running from the scene, but were unable to arrest him.

The victim told police she was inside of the home when she heard a loud noise and the sound of someone entering the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

She then called the police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The woman wasn’t injured and the investigation continues, police said.

IN OTHER NEWS:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories