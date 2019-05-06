House panel issues report citing Barr for contempt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday issued a report citing Attorney General William Barr for contempt over a panel subpoena seeking Special Counsel Robert Mueller's full unredacted report on his Russia investigation.

The committee set a meeting to consider adopting the report for Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). A committee vote to adopt the report would send the document to the full House of Representatives for a vote, according to an aide.

The report calls on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take "all appropriate action" to enforce the subpoena issued by committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on April 19.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Thomas)