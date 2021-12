Associated Press

A referendum allowing Mexicans to vote midterm on whether the president should remain in office has become a strange political football involving all three branches of government. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced gleefully Monday that his supporters had collected 10 million signatures in favor of the referendum — several times more than is legally required — which could put his future at risk. López Obrador gets positive ratings from about two-thirds of those polled and would no doubt win the vote to serve out the second half of his six-year term.