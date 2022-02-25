House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives

FILE - People wait for a moving van after boxes were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building inside the White House complex, on Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. A congressional oversight committee has sought additional documents from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman
  • Carolyn Maloney
    U.S. Representative from New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee sought additional documents Friday from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the archivist, laying out a series of document requests needed to determine if the former president violated federal records laws when he took 15 boxes of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year.

The committee needs additional documents and information uniquely available from the National Archives and Records Administration "to investigate the full extent of this conduct and determine what additional steps, including potential legislative reforms, may be needed to ensure the preservation of presidential records for the American people,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, wrote in the letter.

Among the items requested is a detailed account of the contents of the more than a dozen boxes recovered by the archives from Mar-a-Lago, all presidential records Trump had attempted to destroy, communication records made on personal devices and unofficial messaging systems between White House aides including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, counsel Don McGahn and lawyer Pat Cipollone.

The committee is also requesting documents and communications during Trump's term in office related to the preservation or destruction of social media records, including direct messages from those in his orbit, such as daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump; lawyer Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani; and top aide Kellyanne Conway.

The archivist, David Ferriero, had responded to the House committee’s request last week, disclosing that classified information was among the items taken by Trump to his Florida home and that some records recovered were torn up and taped back together.

While the Presidential Records Act bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

Trump, a Republican, has continually denied reports about his administration’s tenuous relationship with the National Archives and said last Friday that “the National Archives did not ‘find’ anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process.”

He added, “If this was anyone but ‘Trump,’ there would be no story here."

The letter comes after the committee learned that certain social media records were not captured and preserved by the Trump administration and that staff frequently conducted official business using unofficial messaging accounts and personal phones without copying or forwarding them to be captured as an official record under the records law.

Maloney has indicated her commitment to “uncovering the full depth of the Presidential Records Act violations by former President Trump and his top advisors,” as the lawmaker sees the committee's oversight powers as having direct legislative jurisdiction over the records law and has had a long history of conducting similar oversight probes.

House investigators will be looking to see if Trump’s actions, both during his presidency and after, violated the Presidential Records Act, which was enacted in 1978 after former President Richard Nixon wanted to destroy documents related to the Watergate scandal.

The law mandates that presidential records are the property of the U.S. government, rather than belonging to the president. A statute, punishable by up to three years in prison upon conviction, makes it a crime to conceal or intentionally destroy government records.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. congressional panel expands probe of Trump documents

    A U.S. congressional committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee wrote to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) asking for more information about what she described as “what appear to be the largest scale violations of the presidential records act since its enactment." In a letter to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, Maloney asked that NARA provide by March 10 information including a detailed description of the contents of boxes recovered from Trump's Florida home, and information about any records transferred that Trump had destroyed or attempted to destroy.

  • 'I don't want to die': Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in

    Yurii Zhyhanov woke to his mother’s screaming and found himself covered in dust. On the second day of Russia's invasion, shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, struck their residential building before dawn.

  • House Oversight Committee expands probe into Trump's handling of presidential records

    The House Oversight Committee said Friday that it widened its investigation into former President Trump's handling of presidential records Friday by asking the national archivist for information on the contents of the 15 boxes that were recovered from Mar-a-Lago.Why it matters: Trump's handling of the records puts into question whether he followed the Presidential Records Act, which requires that presidential records be immediately transferred to the national archivist as soon as a president lea

  • Congress expands investigation into missing and destroyed Trump presidential records

    The House Oversight Committee wants more information about destroyed presidential records and whether the Trump administration intentionally disregarded the law.

  • El Dorado Superior Court prohibits operations at Apple Bistro

    Apple Bistro, located off Highway 50 in Placerville, is closed after the El Dorado County Superior Court issued a preliminary injunction to prohibit all operations. The order was issued on Friday and was effective immediately. It remains in place until trial in the lawsuit, which has not yet been scheduled. The court says owner Jennette Waldow and her company, International Farmers Kitchen LLC, have been operating the restaurant without a health permit since July 2020. The county said the restaurant received $22,736 in COVID-19 relief funds in September 2020.

  • Supreme Court to decide if vets missing disability benefits deadlines will get back pay

    The court is expected to hear oral arguments on the issue later this year.

  • House Oversight Committee expands probe into Trump's handling of White House records

    The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday expanded its investigation into former President Donald Trump's White House records, requesting new information from the National Archives about the classified materials Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida after leaving office -- as well as those records Trump is alleged to have ripped up in the White House. In a new letter to National Archivist David Ferriero, committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., requested a "detailed" inventory of the 15 boxes of White House records the National Archives retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, as well as "all presidential records" that the agency discovered Trump had "torn up, destroyed, mutilated, or attempted to tear up, destroy, or mutilate" while in office.

  • Graham on sanctions against Russia: 'Time is NOT on our side'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for swift action against Russia on Thursday in response to its invasion of Ukraine, warning that "time is not on our side." "When it comes to sanctions against Putin - If we are NOT doing everything possible, we are NOT doing enough. Time is NOT on our side," Graham, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee wrote on Twitter.He warned that how the U.S. handles Russian President Vladimir Putin would...

  • Biden names DHS as lead agency for Russia-Ukraine impacts on US – despite GOP call for Mayorkas to resign

    The Department of Homeland Security has been designated by President Biden to be the lead federal agency for coordinating domestic preparedness and response efforts related to Russia’s war on Ukraine, the department announced Thursday.

  • Major Parties Should Both Be Frightened by Midterm Prospects

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIf the midterms are a preview for the 2024 election, we’re on the verge of seeing both parties self-immolate, in historic fashion, right before our very eyes. Infighting, litmus tests, and a twice-impeached president leading the Republican Party has the favorability of congressional Republicans underwater by 25 points. Fractures between progressives and moderates, frustrated with a lack of leadership from the White House, and ineffective me

  • Ivanka Trump in talks to cooperate with January 6 panel, reports say

    Ex-president’s daughter may voluntarily appear for an interview, according to congressional committee Congress’s Capitol attack panel had asked Ivanka Trump to provide ‘voluntary cooperation’. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Ivanka Trump is in talks with the January 6 House select committee about potentially cooperating with the panel, according to multiple US media reports. “Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the Committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” a spokesperson

  • Now is the perfect time for US energy producers to step up if Europe cuts its reliance on Russia, Citadel chief Ken Griffin says

    Griffin wrote in the WSJ that Russian oil and gas sales largely fund its military. The US can help allies decrease their investment in that industry.

  • Lawyer for Trump accuser seeking DNA sample

    A lawyer for a woman who accused former President Trump of rape is seeking a DNA sample instead of a deposition in order to move on with the case more quickly, she told The Associated Press in an article published Wednesday.In a 2019 book, E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s. She has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former president.Carroll told reporters Tuesday that she is going to...

  • For 'Russian Five' film maker, frightened calls from both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border

    An Oakland County relative finds friends and family members on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict distraught over Putin's invadsion

  • Adam Kinzinger condemns House Republicans for 'insane' tweet against Biden that 'feeds into' Putin's narrative

    House Republicans tweeted after Biden announced sanctions against Russia that "this is what weakness on the world stage looks like."

  • Jan. 6 defendant who directed rioters to Speaker's Lobby sentenced to 75 days in prison

    A judge on Thursday sentenced a man who during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol directed a crowd of other rioters to the Speaker's Lobby, where one person died during the rioting, to 75 days in prison.Jeffrey Register, of Jacksonville, Fla., was also fined $500, according to a Justice Department press release.According to court documents, Register entered the Capitol from the west side and moved through the building as Capitol Police...

  • ‘Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine’ says Ukrainian foreign minister. ‘The world can and must stop Putin.’

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba describes latest incursion in the Eastern European country by Russia as a "full-scale invasion."

  • Prosecutors threatened to charge Trump Org. CFO's son, lawyers say

    Attorneys claim the Manhattan D.A. "threatened to prosecute" Allen Weisselberg's son because of "Weisselberg's decision not to cooperate" with investigators.

  • Netflix brings the Vikings to life again in Vikings: Valhalla

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 25, and Saturday, February 26. All times are Eastern.

  • Russia presses invasion to Kyiv outskirts

    Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.