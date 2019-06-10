House panel sets Barr, Ross contempt votes for Wednesday

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the FBI National Academy Graduation Ceremony in Quantico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee plans to vote on Wednesday on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for stonewalling a probe into an alleged scheme to politicize the 2020 U.S. Census.

"Both Secretary Ross and Attorney General Barr are refusing to comply with duly authorized subpoenas from Congress," the committee's chairman, Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, said on Monday in a statement announcing the vote.

"Because they are in contempt of Congress, on Wednesday, the Committee will vote to move forward to enforce our bipartisan subpoenas," Cummings said.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)