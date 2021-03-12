House panel weighs allowing newspapers, broadcasters to collectively negotiate ad rates with Big Tech

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – Newspaper officials and broadcasters facing a catastrophic loss of revenue and staffing urged Congress on Friday to approve legislation that would allow them to collectively negotiate ad rates with tech giants such as Google and Facebook, but some lawmakers questioned the remedy.

The legislation aims to help newsgathering organizations by creating an anti-trust exemption for negotiating better ad rates with tech giants. The goal is to slow or stop a 70% decline in ad revenue since 2005, which led to reduced staffing and more communities without newspapers.

“There are few institutions more important to the health of democracy than a free press,” Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, who supported the legislation, told the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, commercial and administrative law.

Ad revenue for newspapers shrank from $49.4 billion in 2005 to $14.3 billion in 2018, according to a Pew Research Center study. Since 2004, the country has lost 2,100 newspapers. Since 2010, the number of newspaper reporters has been cut in half to 35,000, according to a report by the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

Tech giants gobbled up the advertising revenue during the same period. Google’s advertising revenue rose from $6.1 billion to $116 billion since 2005, according to the Pew Research Center. With enormous market share, witnesses argued Google and Facebook could determine which news readers see.

“The government cannot regulate the news business under the First Amendment, but there are now two major companies – Google and Facebook – that clearly do regulate us,” said David Chavern, CEO of the News Media Alliance.

Google provided a statement to the committee stating news-related searches are only 2% of queries. Publishers receive more than 24 billion visitors through Google searches each month, the company said.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law hearing on the regulation and competition in the news media industry on Friday.
Google said it provided billions of dollars to news organizations and helped develop more readers to sites. The company committed $1 billion to publishers over the next three years under the program Google News Showcase. The company also helped publishers gain 400,000 new subscribers since 2018.

“Newspaper circulation has been declining for decades,” the company said. “The internet was built on the ability to link freely between websites, which allows people to easily browse the internet.”

Maribel Perez Wadsworth, publisher of USA TODAY and president of news for Gannett Media with newspapers in 250 communities in 46 states, urged approval of the legislation to protect newsgathering.

She cited vital Texas coverage last month of a once-in-a-generation storm by 25 papers, including the Austin American-Statesman. She described the Indianapolis Star’s Pulitzer Prize-winning revelations about Larry Nassar molesting hundreds of gymnasts. And she mentioned coverage in the small Staunton News Leader in Virginia that led to freeing and pardoning a man who spent 24 years imprisoned after an unjustified conviction.

“These are but a few examples of the outsized impact local journalism can have: lives can be saved during an epic storm, the powerful who sexually abused hundreds of young athletes can be punished and an innocent man can go free,” Wadsworth said.

Clay Travis, a radio host and owner of the digital sports site Outkick the Coverage, offered a example of being cut off by Facebook.

On Aug. 11, Travis broadcast and published an interview with former President Donald Trump urging a resumption of college football and the next day his site’s traffic crashed, with the loss of 68% of Facebook users and 76% of new users.

“Because we’d featured favorable coverage of President Trump and his opinions on college football, Facebook punished us,” Travis said, costing his site hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next month.

But some lawmakers and witnesses warned allowing publications to collectively bargain for advertising could grant large companies like Gannett an advantage over smaller, independent publications

“When government picks winners and losers, there’s no end in sight,” said Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

Glenn Greenwald, a Pulitzer-winning journalist and constitutional lawyer, also cautioned that strengthening large news gathering organizations could prevent broad coverage of stories.

"There's reasons why consumers have turned away from journalism," Greenwald said. "I'm concerned that legislation like this can prevent the self-examination of why journalism has failed so many people, why so many people no longer trust it."

Smith said small publishers are collectively negotiating in Australia, while large publications continue negotiating on their own.

Jon Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild-CWA, urged lawmakers to put safeguards in place to require a company that collectively negotiates ad rates to spend at least 60% of the new revenue on staffing, to avoid rewarding hedge funds gutting papers.

“It is a crisis of public policy where we have far fewer journalists covering local government and community issues,” Schleuss said.

The subcommittee chairman, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said the legislation would expire after four years and that any results the larger companies negotiate would be available to the smallest rural papers.

"Consumers have not turned away from journalism. They are consuming it at a higher rate than ever before," Cicilline said. "The committee intends to be very active on all of the solutions contained in our report."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House weighs allowing news media to negotiate ad rates with Big Tech

