House party ends in shooting in Macclenny

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old suspect in a weekend shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies say Lejon Edwards, Jr. and David Boldry, Jr. opened fire early Sunday at a house party on Bogie Drive in Macclenny.

An 18-year-old victim was hit seven times. A 20-year-old victim was shot five times.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: UPDATE: Missing teen with autism found dead on Jekyll Island

Both are hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects.

Boldry, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Read: Coast Guard looking for man who fell overboard from cruise ship off Jacksonville coast

Edwards, 17, is still on the run.

Still no word on a motive.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ location is asked to call the BCSO at 904-259-2861.

Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 904-398-3775.

Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.