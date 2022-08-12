With House Passage, the Inflation Reduction Act Is a Massive Win for the Climate and the U.S. Economy

"At last, the U.S. is poised to take full advantage of the many benefits of the clean energy economy with ambitious legislation that has been decades in the making. The Inflation Reduction Act is not just the most ambitious piece of climate legislation in our nation's history. It is also a major advancement in American economic development and industrial policy. It promises to bolster U.S. competitiveness now and in the coming decades, foster domestic supply chains and advanced manufacturing capabilities, reduce and stabilize costs for companies and families, invest in the communities that have too often been left behind, and combat the climate-related risks facing businesses, investors, and our economy.

“Throughout the year-plus of negotiations that culminated in the Inflation Reduction Act, companies and investors have been among the strongest champions of its climate provisions. It is telling that, over a period of more than a year, the climate, clean energy, and environmental justice investments remained central to a package that otherwise shifted dramatically over time. That’s because these measures are necessary to support sustained and equitable growth to our nation’s economy. It’s also because leading companies and investors never gave up on this deal. Even when things looked dark and that a deal may not be possible, they continued to advocate for it—and businesses and families alike will be rewarded with its benefits.

“As we celebrate the bill’s passage in the House following last weekend’s approval in the Senate, we are thankful to those business advocates—and the many others who have long called for strong federal climate action—for their persistence and determination. We are also grateful to the many lawmakers and staff members who have put countless hours into shaping and passing this monumental deal, and now eagerly anticipate seeing it signed into law by President Biden soon.”