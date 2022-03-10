House passes $1.5 trillion bill to fund government

Andrew Solender
·2 min read

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a $1.5 trillion bill to fund the government through the end of September.

Why it matters: The bill includes an emergency funding requested by the White House to provide humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's brutal invasion.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The vote represents a significant breakthrough after Congress had to pass three stopgap funding measures to keep the government open the last five months.

  • At the same time, the House also passed a fourth continuing resolution to keep the government funded past Friday to give the Senate time to consider the budget bill.

Driving the news: The House voted 361-69 to pass the defense portion of the package and 260-171 to pass the non-defense portion.

The details: The budget bill contains $13.6 billion around Ukraine, split between humanitarian and security assistance.

  • The vote got delayed after some Democrats protested that $8 billion of the Covid-19 money was offset with state and local funding in the American Rescue Plan.

Pelosi eventually announced that they would cut the COVID spending from the bill due to "Republican insistence — and the resistance by a number of our Members to making those offsets."

  • "It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill," she wrote to members.

  • The delay upended the first day of the three-day House retreat where Democrats hoped to plan everything from messaging on inflation to immigration and election reform.

What's next: The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to take several days to pass.

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters earlier this week he hopes to have a final vote on the package by Saturday.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • The House Just Passed a Massive Spending Bill. Here’s What's In It

    The House passed a $1.5 trillion spending package Wednesday night that sends further military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and funds the federal government through the end of September. The spending bill increases funding for the military and nearly every non-defense agency, with federal domestic spending set to reach $715 billion and defense funding $782 billion for the remainder of this fiscal year. The House passed the spending measure in two separate votes, with the portion containing defense spending passing by a vote of 361-69, and the non-defense portion passing by a vote of 260-171.

  • World Health Organization has verified 18 attacks on health facilities, personnel in Ukraine

    World Health Organization has verified 18 attacks on health facilities, personnel in Ukraine

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Eyes New Sanctions as Ukraine Awaits EU Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is weighing sanctions against Russian nuclear power supplier Rosatom Corp. and the House of Representatives is poised to approve $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, which said it also expects European Union assistance to begin arriving next week. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Se

  • Amy Schumer Revealed Why She Dropped Out Of The "Barbie" Movie, And You Know What, I Get It

    "You've got the wrong gal."View Entire Post ›

  • Louisiana governor vetoes new congressional map

    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a new congressional redistricting plan for the state Wednesday night because it lacks a second majority-Black district. The Democratic governor's decision sets up a showdown with the Republican-dominated Legislature that passed the plan in a recent special session. If they opt not to try an override, or if an override fails, they could simply pass the vetoed map again with a majority vote and send it to Edwards again.

  • Giant spiders expected to drop from sky across the East Coast this spring

    An invasive species of spider the size of a child's hand is expected to “colonize” the entire East Coast this spring by parachuting down from the sky, researchers at the University of Georgia announced last week.Why it matters: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to begin “ballooning” up and down the East Coast as early as May. Researchers have determined that the spiders can tolerate cold weather, but are harmless to humans as their fangs are too small to break human skin.Get m

  • UK to urge West to 'ramp up the global pressure on Putin'

    British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to urge the west to get tougher on Russian President Vladimir Putin and "ramp up the global pressure" on Russia for invading Ukraine during a Thursday speech.Truss, who is currently visiting the U.S., will tell the Atlantic Council think tank that Putin has "shattered the architecture of global security," according to Reuters."We must rise to this moment. We must pledge that never again will we...

  • Russia strikes a children's hospital and exodus continues at city attorney's office

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • Six years after Peyton Manning retired, Broncos finally have a quarterback in Russell Wilson

    Since Peyton Manning retired from the Broncos after winning Super Bowl 50, Denver has been a disaster area at quarterback. Which is why the Broncos were eager to do whatever it took to change that this year. Yesterday’s trade in which the Broncos traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and [more]

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Big Law exits RussiaMedia companies launch tech workarounds to bypass Russia's restrictionsPutin's military failures force bitter Russian reckoning"It's medieval": Russian shelling in Mariupol destroys children's hospitalStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite House: Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in UkraineIMF approves $1.4 billion in emergency financing for UkraineUkraine warns Chernobyl nuclear plant

  • RNC sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 panel over subpoena for Salesforce records

    The Republican National Committee said Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Jan. 6 committee members over a subpoena it issued for Salesforce Inc. to turn over records involving RNC fundraising efforts.

  • Idaho bill ensuring heightened protections to lethal injection drug suppliers stalls

    Opponents blasted the execution confidentiality bill for promoting secrecy in the Idaho prison system’s lethal injection practices, including in a court of law.

  • India’s crypto tax will incur losses for government, says WazirX CEO

    India’s plans for a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on every crypto transaction will result in huge losses for the government, Indian crypto exchange WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said on Wednesday. See related article: Indians see future in crypto, government sees revenue, FM says Fast facts Shetty argued more revenue is to be expected […]

  • What’s In the $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

    The omnibus spending bill that appears on track to pass tonight includes all 12 annual appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022 along with more funding to support Ukraine and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion there. The bill would provide $730 billion for non-defense spending and $782 billion for defense spending, with $743 billion of the latter amount slated directly for the Pentagon. Both defense and non-defense spending would increase by $42 billion relative to the previous year — a parit

  • New Zealand to merge public TV and radio as audiences shift

    Noting the rapid changes taking place in how people consume news and entertainment, New Zealand's government on Thursday said it would merge its public television and radio broadcasters into a single new organization it hopes will be better placed to reach younger audiences. The merger represents a major shakeup to the nation's media landscape, potentially affecting about 1,000 employees across TVNZ and RNZ. In making the announcement, Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi offered few details on how the merger would work, saying those decisions would be left to a new board that will be set up next month ahead of the merger's completion in July next year.

  • Twitter, BBC and VOA move to bypass Russia's restrictions with tech workarounds

    Companies affected by Russia's free speech crackdown in the wake of the Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine are responding with technical workarounds to the censorship. Why it matters: The Kremlin has moved to silence the anti-war protest movement in Russia by restricting international and local independent news outlets, along with Twitter and Facebook.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Putin-controlled parliament has passed a law making the spread of wh

  • Republican National Committee sues Jan. 6 panel over vendor subpoena

    The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday sued the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol seeking to block its subpoena of an RNC vendor. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, the RNC said the House Select Committee's subpoena of Salesforce, which organizes donor information for the RNC, was "overbroad" and "seeks sensitive and proprietary data."

  • Skeptics wonder whether Denver Broncos' new quarterback Russell Wilson could be a gamble

    The hype is real following yesterday's bombshell that the Denver Broncos traded for Seattle Seahawks' veteran, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Why it matters: The blockbuster deal represents one of the most significant trades in NFL history and the biggest get for the Broncos since Peyton Manning, industry experts say. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: Questions remain as to whether the 33-year-old Seattle old-timer could make the

  • Invasion of Ukraine threatens to scramble ECB's plans

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and spiralling energy prices have upended the economic outlook and left European Central Bank policymakers with the task of navigating the eurozone through a fresh crisis at their meeting on Thursday.

  • Election results 2022: Follow counting in India state polls

    Votes are being counted in elections in five Indian states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.