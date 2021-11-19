House passes $1.7 trillion 'Build Back Better' bill

Time

After months of negotiations, House Democrats passed a $1.75 trillion social policy and climate change bill Friday morning, advancing a key piece of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. “We have a Build Back Better Bill that is historic, transformative and larger than anything we have ever done before,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the vote. It was all but inevitable it would pass the House after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its final cost projection of the legislation on Thursday evening, estimating the sweeping spending package was unlikely to add a significant amount to the deficit after accounting for revenue that could be generated through Democrats’ plan to beef up IRS enforcement to go after wealthy tax evaders.