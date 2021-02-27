House passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

The House early Saturday passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief package, which included a minimum wage hike that faces hurdles in the Senate. The bill passed 219-212, with two Democrats voting with the Republicans.

Video Transcript

- The House of Representatives has passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. The American Rescue Plan includes money for vaccine distribution, schools, and rental assistance, along with an additional $400 in weekly unemployment benefits and one-time stimulus payments up to $1,400 for those who qualify.

It also includes a hike of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. But that will not be included in the Senate version of the bill due to procedural rules. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.