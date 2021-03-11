House passes 2 gun control bills

Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades — starting with stricter background checks.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • House votes to expand gun background checks

    The House voted 227-203 Thursday to pass a bill that would require background checks for all gun purchasers. Within hours, the chamber voted 219-210 on a second background check bill to close the "Charleston loophole," which allowed Dylann Roof to buy a firearm used to kill nine people at a Black church in 2015.Why it matters: Overhauling the nation's gun control laws is a priority for Democrats and the Biden administration, but the bill is unlikely to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, where Republicans oppose attempts to curtail gun rights.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The first bill (H.R. 8) became the first gun control legislation considered by Congress in nearly 25 years after it was first passed by the House in 2019, following a wave of youth-led activism in the wake of the Parkland shooting. It was never taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.The bill would prohibit anyone who is not a licensed firearms importer, manufacturer or dealer from transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person without a background check.It exempts gifts from relatives and transfers for hunting, target shooting and self-defense.Eight Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting for the bill.The second bill (H.R. 1446), introduced by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, increases the review period of the initial background check from three to 10 days.White supremacist Dylann Roof was able to purchase a gun, despite a criminal conviction, because of a clerical error that caused the FBI's background check to take longer than three days."A large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support universal background checks. This legislation is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them and save lives," Clyburn said in a statement.The big picture: The U.S. gun violence epidemic has grown since the pandemic began, NBC News reports.Gun violence and gun crime rose dramatically in 2020, with over 19,000 people killed in shootings and firearm-related incidents, per the Gun Violence Archive.May 2020 saw the highest number (59) of mass shootings of any month since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shooting data in 2013, the nonprofit said last year. The bottom line: "We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change,” Biden said in February while marking the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting. "The time to act is now."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. House passes gun control measures

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts.The first measure passed the House 227-203 with support from 8 Republicans.It would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. The second bill passed 219-210 with two Republicans supporting it. It would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed. Currently, it's three days.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said bipartisan support for the bills would lead the "drumbeat" of change across America. PELOSI: "If you are afraid to vote for gun violence prevention because of your political survival, understand this -- the political survival of none of us is more important than the survival of our children."Republicans opposing the bills argued that the legislation would not make streets safer and would infringe upon the constitutional right to bear arms. President Joe Biden is a supporter of expanded gun control measures. But the legislation will face a tougher battle in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are split 50/50. These bills would likely need 60 votes to pass. Many Democrats want to go even further than Thursday's measures by banning sales of some high-capacity, military-style rifles that can fire ammunition rapidly.

  • U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts. The first measure, which passed the Democratic-led House 227-203, would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. Only eight Republicans joined the Democrats in backing the bill.

  • Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal urges ethics investigation of 3 Republican lawmakers over Capitol riot

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal asked the Ethics Committee to launch an investigation of three Republicans accused of helping rioters plan the Capitol riots.

  • Mississippi first state to pass limits on transgender athletes in 2021 after governor signs bill

    The governor signed the law as expected on Thursday.

  • Democratic policing bill would cost departments hundreds of millions to comply with, says CBO

    House Democrats' bill to revamp policing and end racial profiling would cost local departments hundreds of millions of dollars in training, data collection and equipment costs, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

  • High school student starts fashion business during COVID-19 pandemic

    A new report from Roofstock, a real estate investment marketplace, finds both Houston and Texas rank highly based on startup creation.

  • 3 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

    Find out why you should consider stashing your retirement savings in brokerage and Roth accounts, in addition to your 401(k).

  • House Passes Two Gun Bills to Broaden Background Checks

    "The gun violence crisis in America is a challenge to the conscience of our country—one that demands that we act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said

  • 8 House Republicans vote in support of expanding background checks on gun purchases

    The House on Thursday passed two bills that would establish new background check requirements on firearm sales and transfers.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert released a Nancy Pelosi attack advert with a gunshot sound effect

    The video comes only two months after pro-Trump protestors stormed Congress and targeted lawmakers including Pelosi.

  • Geraldo Rivera is not running for Senate

    Geraldo Rivera is a Fox News personality, former talk show host, and likely the first person to ever get a chair thrown at their face during a televised fight involving white supremacists and civil rights activists. But — at least for now — he is not a Senate candidate. Earlier this week, Rivera, 77, said he was considering running for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). He mulled it over, and the Shaker Heights, Ohio, resident announced on Thursday that he's not throwing his hat in the ring. "After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind, I've decided not to seek public office," Rivera tweeted from Siesta Key, Florida. "Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea." If Rivera isn't interested in the gig, maybe Jenny Jones or Sally Jessy Raphael are available. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan MarkleThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • House bill would increase gun background check period

    Democrats push for more gun control. Reaction from Antonia Okafor Cover, spokesperson for Gun Owners Of America.

  • Rent a Night in a UFO in the Middle of the California Desert

    You can spend a night inside a UFO-like vessel in Joshua Tree National Park, the only Futuro House currently available for AirBnB renters. The post Rent a Night in a UFO in the Middle of the California Desert appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Shop Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Home Style

    Among the stylish and textural pieces that fill the home of AD’s April cover stars are furnishings that are comfortable, versatile, and refreshingly affordableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 6-foot social distancing not necessary in classrooms, new study says

    A major new study found that spacing desks 6 feet apart offers no more protection than 3 feet of distance.

  • Presenting Marie Claire's 2021 Changemakers List

    Physical and mental well-being cannot be separated. These changemakers are working to ensure you have both.

  • First round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief checks to start hitting bank accounts this weekend, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said payments to eligible Americans will continue over the next several weeks.

  • One year later: 5 questions with 5 Charlotteans about how COVID-19 changed everything

    “I will never get back that time with my kids and family.”

  • House passes two gun control bills to expand background checks

    Chuck Schumer vows Senate will revive legislation from Mitch McConnell’s ‘legislative graveyard’