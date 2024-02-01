House passes $78B tax bill in rare bipartisan vote

The House passed bipartisan tax legislation Wednesday evening that would expand the Child Tax Credit and restore several business tax breaks — a rare feat in an otherwise bitterly divided Congress that has frequently suffered crippling dysfunction.

The $78 billion tax package was sent to the Senate on a vote of 357 to 70, with strong support from both Republicans and Democrats. It awaits an uncertain future in the upper chamber, with some Senate Republicans calling for hearings on the legislation and others wanting changes.

In the House, some progressives voted against the package, saying that it wouldn't do enough to slash child poverty. They were joined by Republicans on the right who grumbled that it's an expansion of the welfare state in disguise.

But moderates from both parties provided the tax deal with the two-thirds majority it needed to get through the House under an expedited procedure known as suspension of the rules.