  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package including $1,400 stimulus checks

Denitsa Tsekova
·Reporter
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The House passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package on early Saturday, moving the legislation to the Senate for a vote where it likely will meet even more resistance.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 219-to-212 to pass the "American Rescue Plan." The package will now go to the Senate where it requires 51 votes to pass through reconciliation.

"This legislation is transformative, lifting 12 million Americans out of poverty and generating $1.25 for every dollar spent, and a great source of pride for us all because this legislation would cut child poverty in half," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the House floor on Friday evening before the vote. "As we advance this legislation, we will continue to fight for $15 [minimum wage]."

Support from the entire Democratic caucus in the Senate, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote, is needed to get the legislation through with Republican backing. But support from more moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) — who have opposed the $15 minimum wage provision — is up in the air.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The House version of the bill included the minimum wage provision, but it may be stripped out from the final version the Senate votes on after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the measure can't be passed using the budget reconciliation process.

Without the provision, the legislation stands a better chance to pass through Congress easily, according to Mark Harkins, a former congressional staffer and senior fellow at Georgetown’s Government Affairs Institute.

"I would be shocked if a version of the relief package that fairly closely resembles the House package does not clear the Senate in the next week to 10 days," he told Yahoo Money. "This package has fairly wide support in polling and I don’t think Sen. Manchin wants to be seen as the roadblock to President Biden’s first major legislative item."

This spring, up to 11.4 million workers stand to lose their base unemployment benefits, while all out-of-work Americans could see the extra $300 in weekly benefits disappear if no stimulus deal is passed and three unemployment programs expire, an analysis by The Century Foundation found.

What's in the bill?

The legislation includes stimulus payments, the extension of key unemployment programs that are set to lapse in the spring, aid to small businesses, $350 billion to state and local governments, an increase in tax credits for low- and middle-income families, and $160 billion for a national program on vaccination and testing.

Eligible Americans would receive a $1,400 stimulus payment plus $1,400 for any dependent. Some high-income earners who were eligible for the stimulus payments under Biden's initial plan are not eligible for the payments under the latest proposal.

Read more: Here's what to do if you haven't gotten your stimulus check

The extra weekly amount in unemployment benefits would be increased to $400 a week, up from the current $300, and would be extended through the end of August. Currently, they are set to expire on March 14. Biden's plan would also extend the program that provides jobless benefits to workers who typically don’t qualify for regular benefits.

The plan also would improve the Child Tax Credit (CTC), making it refundable and worth up to $3,000 per child — or $3,600 for a child under 6 — for 2021. The provision also allows American families to receive periodic payments for the credit for one year beginning in July. The eligibility requirements for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) would also be expanded under the proposal.

The plan would also put in place a federal moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until the end of September and would allocate billions of dollars toward food insecurity.

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @denitsa_tsekova

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • $1,400 stimulus checks set for House vote today. Here’s what to know

    The House is expected to pass a stimulus deal with $1,400 checks on Friday.

  • Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

    President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, though Democrats faced challenges to their hopes of using the bill to raise the minimum wage. Democrats who control the chamber passed the sweeping measure by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212 and sent it on to the Senate, where Democrats planned a legislative maneuver to allow them to pass it without the support of Republicans. The American Rescue Plan would pay for vaccines and medical supplies and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • What's the timing of your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen following the big vote in the U.S. House.

  • Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill passes House, but faces Senate hurdle

    The Senate parliamentarian ruled on Thursday the minimum wage hike cannot be included if Congress uses the budget reconciliation process.

  • Stimulus checks: Personal income, savings, and spending surged after round 2 of direct payments

    Personal income jumped 10% in January, reaching its highest level on record.

  • If You Have This Soap at Home, Stop Using It Immediately, FDA Says

    Washing your hands frequently and thoroughly has been an instrumental public health measure amid the COVID pandemic. However, if you’re using one particular brand of soap, you may actually be adding dangerous bacteria to your hands every time you hit the sink. Four popular soaps sold at retailers like Walmart have been recalled and pulled from shelves due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia bacteria, which can lead to fatal infections in some individuals. Read on to discover if the soap affected by the recall is one you’re using at home. And for more ways to protect yourself, If You're Making Your Dinner in This, Stop Right Now, Experts Say. The soaps are all from the Scent Theory brand. Scent Theory has voluntarily recalled 636,416 bottles of its popular soaps due to potential contamination with Burkholderia cepacia bacteria. The products affected by the Scent Theory recall, which was issued on Feb. 11, are 11-oz. bottles of its foaming hand soap in Lemon Citrus, Vanilla Coconut, Eucalyptus Mint, and Fresh Lavender.If you’re worried you may have the potentially contaminated soap at home, they're marked with the following UPC codes: Lemon Citrus is printed with UPC 8-40038-20963-7, Vanilla Coconut is printed with UPC 8-40038-20964-4, Eucalyptus is printed with UPC 8-40038-20965-1, and Fresh Lavender is printed with UPC 8-40038-20966-8. According to Scent Theory, none of the affected soaps have been on the shelves since Jan. 7.In a statement, Scent Theory said: "In compliance with FDA procedures, we alerted them about our concerns and intended action. We have followed all guidance and criteria issued by FDA regarding voluntarily removing a product from the market." If you have one of the recalled soaps at home, Scent Theory says you may return it for a refund by contacting them via email at info@myscenttheory.com. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Continued use of the affected soaps could cause serious health problems. The good news is, Scent Theory says "no adverse reactions to these products have been reported by any customers to date."According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while Burkholderia cepacia doesn’t present much risk to otherwise healthy people, those who are immunocompromised could develop serious respiratory infections from exposure. The risk is greatest among those with cystic fibrosis, who may develop a deadly infection due to Burkholderia cepacia exposure.And for more recalls that could affect you, beware that If You Have This Piercing, Take It Out Right Now, Officials Warn. The bacteria can be spread from person to person. It’s not just direct exposure to the affected soap that could be putting your health at risk, however. The CDC notes that Burkholderia cepacia infection can be transmitted from person to person. In fact, a Burkholderia cepacia outbreak at a Mississippi hospital in 1988 infected 245 patients and killed nine, which researchers attributed to person-to-person spread. This isn’t the first time the brand has had a recall amid COVID. This isn’t the first recall of Scent Theory products since the pandemic hit. In July 2020, the FDA announced the recall of two of Scent Theory’s hand sanitizers. The company pulled its 16.9-oz. bottles of Keep Clean Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and Keep It Clean Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer from the market after it was discovered that the products could contain methanol, exposure to which can cause “nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the recall notice. And before you put yourself in harm’s way, If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says.

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • ‘Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Saudi Arabia says crown prince had 'successful' surgery

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” to remove his appendix Wednesday, the royal court said, and he left the hospital soon after the operation. The 35-year-old prince had surgery for appendicitis at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning, according to the royal court. Prince Mohammed, the son of King Salman, has amassed immense powers in the kingdom since being appointed heir to the throne in 2017.

  • Northern Irish Brexit issue is two-way street, says EU's Sefcovic

    Britain must show it is fully using the avenues available under the Brexit divorce deal to minimise trade disruption in Northern Ireland before seeking concessions, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Britain's exit from the EU's trading orbit in January has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland - which remains in the EU's single market for goods - and the rest of the United Kingdom. Maros Sefcovic, a vice president of the European Commission, said he hoped to learn of British efforts during an online meeting on Wednesday .

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • How Tom Cruise pulled off 8 amazing stunts

    Tom Cruise is perhaps most famous for doing almost all of his own stunts, which have intensified throughout his career. In the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, he climbed part of a 2,000-foot cliff in "Mission: Impossible 2" and then climbed 1,700 feet up the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in "Ghost Protocol." In "Rogue Nation," Cruise did not one, but two dangerous stunts. First, he hung off the side of a plane that took him up 1,000 feet in the air. He then had to hold his breath underwater for about six minutes, a stunt that required military-style preparation. In "Fallout," he jumped 25,000 feet out of a plane and filmed a helicopter stunt that required him to get 2,000 hours of training and learn how to do a 360-degree corkscrew dive. Outside the "Mission" franchise, he filmed a scene on a real zero-gravity plane instead of a soundstage in "The Mummy" and learned how to do action in an 85-pound suit in "Edge of Tomorrow." He is soon set to return to one of his most iconic roles in "Top Gun: Maverick." “The Mummy” Is Now Available On Demand

  • One Columbia touting COVID safety campaign to help end arts ‘intermission’

    The arts and culture community has been particularly hampered by the global pandemic, with scores of performances canceled or altered in the last year.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20

    Martin Guptill made a spectacular return to form, hitting eight sixes in a 50-ball innings of 97 which lifted New Zealand to a thrilling win over Australia by four runs in the second Twenty20 cricket international. Guptill led New Zealand to 219-7 as it batted first after losing the toss Thursday and Australia seemed out of the match when it slumped to 113-6 after 13 overs.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years