House passes bill against influencing Twitter, Facebook in response to Hunter Biden story

WASHINGTON – The House voted Thursday to approve legislation aiming to prohibit federal agency employees from trying to influence social media companies to suppress or restrict or add disclaimers to lawful commentary.

The vote was 219-206, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., proposed the legislation in response to Twitter briefly blocking links to a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

"The federal government should not be able to decide what lawful speech is allowed – we have the First Amendment for a very good reason," Comer said.

But Democrats said there was no evidence at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in February with former Twitter executives that FBI agents or others in the government had any role in the platform’s decision to block links to the laptop story.

The bill's prospects in the Democratic-led Senate are uncertain.

Here’s what we know about the bill:

Rep. James Comer, R-KY., is seen during the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on “Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story," on Feb. 8, 2023 in Washington.

What were House arguments about federal influence on social media?

Republicans argued that social media companies should carry any lawful speech, even if commentary is contentious about issues such as treatments for disease or results of an election. But Democrats said the bill wasn't needed and quoted former Twitter officials saying the FBI hadn't urged suppression of the laptop story.

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C. , said government attempting to influence social media platforms is a blatant violation of First Amendment rights. “The federal government should not be able to nitpick what speech is or isn't allowed in this country," Fry said.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y. , said the First Amendment protects free speech, so the bill isn't necessary. No witnesses testified that the FBI influenced Twitter's decision to suppress the laptop story, he said. “It’s preposterous that you continue to say that over and over and over," Goldman said.

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis. , accused tech executives of bowing to government pressure in exchange for keeping their corporate billions. “The news you are getting should not be vetted by the government," Grothman said.

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, compared Russian President Vladimir Putin's spread of propaganda in U.S. elections with how Adolf Hitler wielded propaganda to keep the U.S. out of World War II. If passed, the legislation "will encourage the spread of foreign propaganda,” Landsman said.

From left, James Baker, Former Deputy General Counsel at Twitter, Vijaya Gadde, Former Chief Legal Officer at Twitter, Yoel Roth Former Global Head of Trust & Safety Twitter, and Anika Collier Navaroli, a former Twitter employee, are sworn in during the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter's Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story," on Feb. 8, 2023 in Washington.

Why are Republicans focusing on social media?

House Republicans have focused their investigative spotlight on social media platforms because of concerns they stifle conservative voices.

Other panels have probed the suppression of allegations about 2020 election fraud and COVID-19 origins and treatments. Twitter and Facebook each banned former President Donald Trump after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, but each have since restored his access.

The head of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed top executives from five companies – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Meta – to ask about the alleged suppression of conservatives. Jordan seeks information about whether the FBI or other agencies urged private companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube to steer users away from conservative content or drop conservative users.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee approved legislation allowing the president to ban TikTok because of concerns the Chinese app could be gathering intelligence on U.S. users.

