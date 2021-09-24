House Passes Bill to Codify Roe v. Wade

Zachary Evans
·2 min read

The House passed a bill to eliminate various state-level restrictions on abortion on Friday, in what Democrats have described as a push to “codify” Roe v. Wade into law.

The bill passed 218-211 with Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) joining Republicans in voting “no.”

“This is about freedom, about freedom of women to have choice, about the size and timing of their families, [which is] not the business of people on the court or members of Congress,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters on Friday morning before the vote.

“Congress must protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every zip code, putting an end to an attack on abortion once and for all,” the bill’s lead sponsor, Representative Jody Chu (D., Calif.), told reporters.

“What the Democrats are bringing before us, it’s really a radical bill….It allows abortion on demand up until birth,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) claimed before the vote. “Regardless of how you feel about the situation, that is not the place I believe Americans are at.”

Among other provisions, the bill, known as the Women’s Health Protection Act, would require states to allow abortions of an unborn baby viable outside the womb if one physician determines that an abortion would protect the woman’s health. The bill would likely supersede state laws mandating a 24-hour waiting period prior to an abortion procedure, as well as bans on sex-selective abortions.

The WHPA is not expected to advance in the Senate, where Democrats are tied 50-50 with Republicans.

While the WHPA was introduced in previous years, Democrats reintroduced the legislation after Texas’s new abortion law went into effect. The Texas law bans abortions from the time a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy. That law’s unusual enforcement mechanism allows private citizens to sue anyone who aids a woman in obtaining an abortion for $10,000.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House votes to protect abortion rights amid state challenges

    The House passed legislation Friday that would guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion, an effort by Democrats to circumvent a new Texas law that has placed that access under threat. Codifying the Roe ruling would mean creating a right to abortion in federal law, a monumental change that would make it harder for courts and states to impose restrictions.

  • CDC endorses COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people 65 and older, high-risk patients

    The CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older and high-risk Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.

  • Adam Laxalt is walking the tightrope

    The Nevadan thinks he's figured out the secret to the GOP winning back the Senate.

  • The next pandemic-related shortage? Wine and liquor

    Some states are putting purchase limits on alcohol as they ration their supplies of booze.

  • House passes bill that would guarantee the right to have an abortion

    The House of Representatives on Friday passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would guarantee a person's right to an abortion, in a 218-211 vote.Why it matters: The Supreme Court in December will consider a case on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, which could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that ruled a woman had the constitutional right to have an abortion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Maxine Waters Compares Border Patrol Riding Horseback to Manage Migrant Surge to ‘Slavery Days’

    Amid the accusations that border patrol agents have been resorting to inhumane methods to corral the massive surge of migrants that illegally entered the U.S. in the last week, Democratic Senator Maxine Waters compared their management of the escalating situation to "slavery days."

  • In ageing Germany, the young get desperate over climate

    In one of the world's most aged countries, some young people are resorting to drastic measures to voice their frustration at politicians' failure to tackle climate change. Outside Germany's parliament, a group of activists have been on hunger strike since Aug. 30, bringing their demands for more action on climate change in person to the three candidates to succeed Angela Merkel. Now, two days before the election that will bring her time in office to a close, two of the activists have stepped up their campaign, announcing that they will no longer even drink water until their demands are heard.

  • After Canada's election: Liberal win isn't a 'total loss', Conservatives need to keep eye on People's Party stealing votes, expert says

    While many be tempted to characterize the Liberal win as a minority government a "loss," following Justin Trudeau's attempt at a majority, that is not necessarily the case as we look to the future.

  • Commentary: Why the federal poverty line doesn't begin to tell the story of poverty in the U.S.

    Half of U.S. families struggle to make ends meet, yet their incomes aren't low enough to meet the official federal poverty threshold.

  • House Approves Marijuana Banking Reform Bill — What It Means for the State of Legal Cannabis

    Under current federal laws, banks and other financial institutions are not permitted to serve cannabis-related businesses since marijuana is still recognized by the federal government as a Schedule 1...

  • Democrats say they have a deal on tax increases

    Congressional Democrats and the White House have reached an agreement on a “framework” to pay for a massive social welfare spending package, party leaders said Thursday.

  • Woman with Down syndrome loses UK abortion law challenge

    A woman with Down syndrome lost a court challenge against the British government Thursday over a law allowing the abortion up until birth of a fetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 26, and two others took the Department of Health and Social Care to court, arguing that part of the Abortion Act is discriminatory and violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

  • Sen. Susan Collins won't support abortion rights bill

    Sen. Susan Collins says she would oppose Democrats' legislative response to Texas' new abortion law that bans the procedure at about six weeks of pregnancy.

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • House passes $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome system in blowout vote

    The House passed legislation overwhelmingly to provide $1 billion to Israel to restock its Iron Dome short-range missile defense system just days after Democrats removed the funding from a broad stopgap spending bill.

  • J.D. Vance Defends Texas Abortion Ban, Calls Rape ‘Inconvenient’

    Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via GettyIn a local news interview published Wednesday, author and venture capitalist turned Senate candidate J.D. Vance suggested he would support prohibiting abortion even in cases of rape and incest—and dismissed those catalysts as “inconvenient.”Asked by Curtis Jackson of Spectrum News 1 in Columbus, OH, whether a woman should be forced to give birth even if the pregnancy was the result of incest or rape, Vance replied that “the question betrays a certa

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

    Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned.Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly Democrats who attacked it as a constitutionally dubious effort to scuttle congressional oversight. Now the shoe is on the other foot, and the GOP is making similar ar

  • Mary Trump Hits Back at ‘Idiot’ Meghan McCain Over Twitter Snub

    The former president's niece said she was lying when she said she respected McCain's parents

  • Trump Organization Warned by Judge to Obey N.Y. Subpoenas

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s company will have to hire an outside firm to search its documents if it doesn’t soon fully comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a judge warned.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free Dri