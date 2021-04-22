House passes bill that would make D.C. the 51st state

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The House of Representatives voted 216-208 on Thursday to pass a bill that would grant statehood to Washington, D.C.

The big picture: It's the second year in a row that the Democratic-controlled House has voted to recognize D.C. as the 51st state. The bill now heads to a divided Senate, where it faces little chance of reaching the 60 votes necessary to send to President Biden's desk.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised to bring the legislation to the chamber's floor for a vote, but it's opposed by Republicans and even some Democrats.

How it works: H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, would give the district two senators and a voting representative in the House.

  • The new state would be called "Washington, Douglas Commonwealth" in honor of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

  • It would exclude federal buildings and monuments, and federal territory would be known as the Capital.

Why it matters: Statehood for the district is a priority for Democrats, who have painted statehood as a civil rights issue, and a matter of enfranchisement for the city's Black plurality.

Go deeper: D.C. statehood explained (USA Today)

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote

    Proponents of statehood for Washington, D.C., face a milestone moment in their decades-long movement to reshape the American political map. The House will vote Thursday on legislation that would create a 51st state with one representative and two senators. While it is expected to clear the chamber, the proposal faces a far tougher fight in the Senate, where simple Democratic control won't be enough to overcome strong Republican opposition.

  • Republicans roll out $568 billion infrastructure package that Dems have already rejected

    It's significantly more narrow, focused primarily on transportation infrastructure, along with some other items like broadband and water projects.

  • Senate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

    Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to continue their ban on earmarks — or money for special projects — but "the whole debate was pretty much for show because GOP senators can take earmarks with or without the ban," Politico reports. Senate rules allow earmarks, and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) reportedly told his colleagues at their private lunch, "You can't stop me." Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also said she plans on trying to nail down earmarks for projects in Maine. House Republicans dumped their earmarks ban last week. Several Senate Republicans expected to run for president, including Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), and Josh Hawley (Mo.), have decried earmarks as wasteful and corrupt. But here's "a fun little side drama to all of this," Politico added: Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), a fan of earmarks, had been telling appropriators that his pal [former President Donald] Trump was about to weigh in with a letter endorsing the controversial practice — giving cover to Republicans worried about blowback. But some Republicans snickered at Graham’s assurance, wondering whether Trump even knew what an earmark was. More likely, they speculated Graham was trying to make it seem like Trump supported earmarks. Whatever the case, the promised letter from Trump never materialized. [Politico] Whatever Trump's views on earmarks, or lack thereof, former Vice President Mike Pence's new organization tweeted they "just make it easier to enact the Biden-Harris-Pelosi-Schumer agenda." Presumably, he meant that in a bad way. Senate Republicans also approved a resolution to oppose raising the debt ceiling without corresponding spending cuts. That resolution is also nonbinding, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called it "aspirational," but if Republicans follow through, it could set up another high-stakes debt ceiling showdown this summer. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

  • Thousands of Russians take to the streets in support of Alexei Navalny

    Thousands of supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny took to the streets across Russia on Wednesday evening in a final bid to secure his freedom amid reports that he was in a “critical” condition. Hundreds of demonstrators packed the main thoroughfare across from the Kremlin, chanting “Navalny” and “We need changes!” just a few hundred meters from Russia’s seat of power. Black-clad riot police put on a formidable show of force, with hundreds of officers in full gear lining the curb throughout the capital, but largely stood by and watched, a significant contrast to the violence of previous demonstrations.

  • Psaki calls Ohio fatal police shooting of teen who appeared to attack others ‘tragic’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Ohio police shooting of a 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant ‘tragic’ and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing ‘systemic racism.’

  • Joe Walsh Faults Fox News’ Carlson and Hannity for ‘Disinformation’

    The former GOP congressman used a hit on competitor network CNN to criticize Fox News Former GOP congressman and presidential candidate Joe Walsh continued criticizing his party and its media figureheads on Thursday, lambasting Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity during an appearance on competitor network CNN. Walsh told “New Day” host John Berman, “Why don’t more conservatives say [‘Black Lives Matter’] yet? Because they’re in this sea of disinformation and conspiracy that doesn’t allow them to. They’ve got people like Hannity and Tucker Carlson riling them up every day, John. I used to be in that business, conservative talk radio. It’s all about pissing off your audience and that’s what Tucker and Hannity and all the rest of them do. It’s a real problem for the whole country.” On Wednesday, Walsh tweeted his support for a statement by former President Barack Obama in reaction to the guilty murder verdict handed down to Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd. Obama’s statement noted that Black Americans, like Floyd, are “treated differently” in the U.S. than white people, and Walsh told his 310,000 Twitter followers that while he would have “reflexively railed against” the former president for saying such a thing eight years ago, he’s now grateful for the Democrat’s perspective. Also Read: Tucker Carlson’s College Yearbook Says He Belonged to Club for Harvey Milk’s Murderer Walsh told Berman on Thursday, “I’ve learned. I’ve opened my eyes. I was mistaken. I listened to Black Americans and I understand why it’s important to say ‘Black Lives Matter.'” From there, the one-time Tea Party firebrand segued into his criticism of Hannity and Carlson, who regularly face calls for boycotts based on the same issues Walsh has with them. On Wednesday, the same day Walsh praised Obama’s statement, Politico Magazine published an opinion piece looking into those calls for boycotts. The author of the piece, media writer Jack Shafer, was not convinced a boycott would ever knock Carlson from Fox News’ primetime lineup: “As long as he maintains his audience (his show is consistently one of the most-watched on cable) and avoids the sort of legal trouble that destroyed Bill O’Reilly’s reputation, Carlson is all but cancel-proof.” Walsh made that point himself in Thursday morning’s CNN hit when he went after Carlson and Hannity, noting that they are “riling” up a specific and faithful audience. In the past, much of Walsh’s public commentary on what he thinks is wrong with the current Republican party — specifically, the rise of Donald Trump — centered on the role media leaders like himself “played in putting an unfit conman in the White House,” but didn’t fully shift to examine the willingness of the audience to listen to them. Former GOP Rep. @WalshFreedom: "I was mistaken. I listened to Black Americans, and I understand why it's important to say Black Lives Matter. Now, why don't more conservatives say that yet? Because they're in this sea of disinformation and conspiracy …" pic.twitter.com/AJsQXWXhHO— The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021 Read original story Joe Walsh Faults Fox News’ Carlson and Hannity for ‘Disinformation’ At TheWrap

  • Putin warns the West as Russian police detain almost 1,800 Navalny protesters

    Security forces detained at least 1,770 supporters of the jailed, hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid protests across Russia Wednesday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.The big picture: At least 30 protesters were arrested in Moscow, 805 in St. Petersburg and 119 in the Urals city of Ufa, among dozens of other cities, the group estimates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNavalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh was among those detained in the Russian capital, per aide Ruslan Shaveddinov.Of note: The arrests came as President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West against interfering in the Kremlin's affairs, amid growing tension over the stricken Navalny and a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.Putin said Russia's response would be "asymmetrical, quick and tough" if the West crossed a "red line," per the New York Times.Go deeper: Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson saysLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • House Votes To Restrict President From Imposing Travel Bans

    Rep. Judy Chu said the Trump-era ban was “always wrong, needless and cruel" and that Congress should make sure it doesn't happen again.

  • What if COVID-19 had been COVID-99?

    The pandemic could have been way worse, observes Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle in a new article: It could have struck 20 years earlier — COVID-1999 instead of 2019. The world was already connected by "economic superhighways" two decades ago, McArdle notes, so the virus could've spread with similar ease. But vaccine research was nowhere near its present state. Crucial information on mRNA vaccines (like the Moderna and Pfizer shots) "was still five years from being published, and work on adenovirus vaccines, such as those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, was also in early innings." What about mitigation measures? In 2000, McArdle writes, "we didn't have the technologies that allowed so many people to socially distance while they waited for a vaccine," nor the technology "that made isolation semi-tolerable," but "a lot of economic activity probably would have stopped regardless." I'm not so sure about that last bit. How much really could have stopped? Certainly not primary education. Parents might tolerate online school or a shutdown lasting several weeks, but I can't imagine fully suspending children's education until vaccine distribution would've been politically acceptable. Maybe we'd have tried TV or radio classes in places with the infrastructure for it, but if Zoom school — in which kids get some personal interaction with teachers — is unbearable, television school would be worse. Likewise, very few workplaces could've gone remote. About 40 percent of American households had internet, but only 1 percent had broadband. Dial-up worked okay for email, but large files? What about offices that still used paper? And long distance calls weren't cheap. History suggests there would be some shutdowns and certainly quarantine of the symptomatic, but probably not broad, months-long lockdown. Most of our ordinary routines, of necessity, would have continued. That said, the information environment of 2000 would've made our experience of the pandemic very different. Conspiracy theorizing might have been less mainstream. There may have been extremely sincere PSAs and collectible masks for kids in cereal boxes. We wouldn't be constantly trading fears and rumors online. More people would have died, but we'd know much less about it. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

  • Drew Brees 'only really felt good in one game' during Saints' 2020 season

    An abdominal issue limited Brees during the 2020 season.

  • Pelosi offers concessions on bipartisan Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission

    Marking 100 days last week since the attack, Pelosi reiterated her call for a 9/11-style commission to investigate what unfolded.

  • Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

    This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • Minneapolis police face U.S. bias probe after Floyd murder verdict

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday launched a sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following a jury's verdict that former city police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. The probe is the first major action of Attorney General Merrick Garland, after President Joe Biden vowed to address systemic racism in the United States.

  • 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV Review | Double the electric fun

    The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and slightly larger Bolt EUV carry the baton for GM’s successful early entry into the electric vehicle space. Call them what you will, they’re efficient and fun, and the 2022 model year sees a redesign and the option of a few extra inches in the EUV. Also, the Bolt EUV is the first vehicle outside the Cadillac brand to offer GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system.

  • Factbox: After Chauvin, Minnesota set to prosecute three other officers in Floyd death

    Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all of whom were fired and arrested days after Floyd died last May, face charges at a trial on Aug. 23 that they aided and abetted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd. Kueng and Lane were the first officers to arrive outside the food store where Floyd was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

  • 1956 Pontiac Star Chief Is A Million Dollar Masterpiece

    For many, the 1950s was one of the greatest decades for cars and enthusiasts alike.

  • Take a Fun Dozen Minutes to Challenge Your Whole Body

    You need just 12 minutes of effort to blast your legs, arms, and more.

  • 13 Beautiful Pieces of High-End Jewelry to Treat Your Mom This Mother’s Day

    From wood marquetry earrings to a necklace the kids can help design, these fine jewelry pieces will surprise and delight on May 9 and beyond.

  • Aventura voters to weigh in on term limits, ethics, charter review in mail election

    Aventura voters will decide whether to approve three amendments to the city charter in a mail-only election that ends April 27, including one change that could allow Mayor Enid Weisman to run for city commission after her mayoral term limits expire next year.