House passes bipartisan tax bill, increasing child tax credit and business reductions
In a 357-70 vote, the House passed a bipartisan tax bill that could affect millions of families. The bill now heads to a politically divided Senate.
Backers of a nearly $80 billion bipartisan tax deal secured a significant victory Wednesday evening when it was passed by the US House of Representatives.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
A small UK startup which combined a school bus service with a software platform to safeguard pupils has been acquired by ‘Smart buses’ startup Zeelo, which last year raised a $14 million war chest for expansion. Founded in the UK in 2010, Kura, which had previously raised £3.8 million in a Private Equity round from Souter Investments, provided a safeguarding tech platform for schools and colleges, bus transportation, and a similar service for employee shuttles and charter transport services in the UK. It’s acquisition for an undisclosed amount by Zeelo means the combined entity will have 220 customers, 450 operator partners and 40,000 daily riders using the platform, according to the company.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
Wondering if you can claim the saver’s credit to reduce your tax bill? Learn whether you qualify and how it works.
Five social media CEOs were sworn in on Wednesday for what could have been the most eventful children's online safety hearing yet. The Senate subpoenaed recently appointed X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Discord's Jason Citron and Snap's Evan Spiegel to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok's Shou Chew agreed to appear without the threat of legal consequence.
Men and women have always seen things a little differently, but the youngest generation of voters is headed in opposite directions at an unprecedented rate.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
The heads of the world’s leading social media companies testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, facing a combative, angry group of lawmakers whose patience with the risks to young people posed by the platforms appeared to have run out.
During today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on kids’ online safety, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel shared that 20 million teenagers use Snapchat in the United States and that around 200,000 parents use its Family Center supervision controls. Spiegel's testimony marks the first time that Snap has shared real-world metrics regarding the usage of Snapchat's parental controls.
The coffee giant is looking to get back on its feet.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
Hideo Kojima has yet another game in the works, and it marks a return to his Metal Gear Solid roots.
The former face of the Orioles is now a part-owner of the Orioles.
A 26-year-old's viral video about Gen Z "aging like milk" spawned a thousand think pieces. However, one expert argues that physical aging shouldn't be this generation's main concern.
Before we watch the Super Bowl, it's time for the NFL Pro Bowl games!
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.