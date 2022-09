Reuters

Russia's first mobilization since World War Two makes more urgent the need for a cap on Russian oil prices to cut off the "blood money" supporting its war in Ukraine, a senior economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters. Separately, Oleg Ustenko criticized updated European Union guidance on sanctions on Russian coal shipments that he said could enable companies to transport Russian coal to third countries, which was not in the original spirit of the deal.