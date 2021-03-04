House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Shawna Chen
·2 min read

The House voted 219-211 on Wednesday evening to pass a policing bill named for George Floyd, the Black man whose death in Minneapolis last year led to nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Why it matters: The legislation overhauls qualified immunity for police officers, bans chokeholds at the federal level, prohibits no-knock warrants in federal drug cases and outlaws racial profiling.

  • It would also establish a national registry of police misconduct to be managed by the Department of Justice.

What they're saying: "Sadly, despite mass protests across America and a renewed focus on the crisis of racial injustice, the epidemic of police brutality continues — with more police killings occurring last year than in the year before, and with communities of color and vulnerable groups disproportionately bearing the brunt of this cruelty," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement introducing the bill last week.

  • "The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will address systemic racism, curb police brutality and save lives."

The White House backed the legislation on Monday.

  • "We cannot rebuild that trust [between law enforcement and communities] if we do not hold police officers accountable for abuses of power and tackle systemic misconduct – and systemic racism — in police departments," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

Worth noting: Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.) was the only Republican to vote in favor of the bill. He later tweeted that he had "accidentally pressed the wrong voting button and realized it too late."

  • "I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition to the partisan George Floyd Policing Act," Gooden added.

  • Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Ron Kind voted against the legislation.

The big picture: Law enforcement was responsible for the killings of 1,127 people in 2020, according to the Mapping Police Violence project. Black people comprised 28% of those who were killed, despite making up 13% of the population.

  • The House passed a similar police reform bill last year, but it was not considered by the Republican-led Senate and was opposed by President Trump.

  • Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who killed Floyd after kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes, is set to face trial next Monday.

Zoom out: The vote on the bill was rescheduled as the U.S. Capitol Police warned of a possible attack on Thursday.

What to watch: "We will begin ... discussions with the Senate immediately after the bill is passed," adding, "Over the last several weeks, discussions especially with Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Cory Booker have been under way," Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who is leading police overhaul efforts in the House, told reporters on Wednesday, per CNN.

  • 'We must act now': House passes police reform bill named for George Floyd

    The House passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It includes a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants and would reform qualified immunity.

  • With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing

    Cheered on by President Joe Biden, House Democrats hustled Wednesday to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide, able to avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting a debate they say hurt them during last fall's election. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was approved 220-212 late Wednesday. The sweeping legislation, which was first approved last summer but stalled in the Senate, was named in honor of Floyd, whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked protests nationwide.

  • George Floyd’s killing started a movement. 9 months later, what’s changed?

  • Des Moines Register reporter heads to trial over BLM protest arrest

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri is heading to trial March 8 following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.Why it matters: The Polk County Attorney's Office decision to uphold Sahouri's charges shows "disregard for the First Amendment," said Randy Evans, president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."My concern has only grown as I learn that charges against many others who were arrested at these demonstrations have been dismissed by prosecutors," Evans said. A screenshot of a tweet showing the Merle Hay Mall protest by Andrea Sahouri.A tweet by Andrea Sahouri from the night of her arrest. Screenshot: TwitterBackground: Hundreds of BLM protesters demonstrated outside Merle Hay Mall on May 31.Sahouri, 25, was covering the event when officers deployed tear gas, forcing protesters across Douglas Avenue. Amongst them, she followed, according to the Register.She was subsequently pepper-sprayed by an officer and arrested.She was charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, though she told officers at the scene she was a reporter, according to the Register.The state of play: Court documents show the state may plan to claim Sahouri was a protester or did not properly identify herself as a reporter.Sahouri's attorney may raise a First Amendment argument to defend her.What they're saying: Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Register, said she fears Sahouri's charges could have a "chilling effect" on free press.Hunter said the Register is taking it on "good faith" that the arresting officer did not discriminate against Sahouri.Katie Akin, a former Register reporter who is white, worked alongside Sahouri at the protest, but was not arrested."The fact that a reporter was arrested while doing her job flies in the face of the very language of the First Amendment," Hunter said.The other side: Axios emailed Polk County Attorney John Sarcone's office, asking what specific evidence he has against Sahouri and for his response to criticism by news outlets and First Amendment groups.He declined to comment, saying his office does not speak to the media pretrial.Of note: Both Axios' Linh Ta and Jason Clayworth previously worked with Sahouri at the Register. Sahouri declined to comment for this story given the pending charges.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

