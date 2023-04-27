House passes GOP debt limit plan with deep cuts. Pelosi says Republicans are 'playing with fire.'

WASHINGTON —The House on Wednesday passed a Republican debt ceiling plan that includes $4.5 trillion in cuts and raises the debt ceiling until May 2024, but Democrats say it won't ward off a potential government default this summer.

Just before the evening vote, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of "playing with fire" by not raising a clean debt ceiling. They raised the debt ceiling three times during the Trump administration, she said, but now they are using the full faith and credit of the U.S. to try and force spending cuts Democrats will not accept.

The passage sets the stage for a debt ceiling showdown between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who have disputed government spending levels and have not agreed on how to raise the debt ceiling.

The bill passed by a vote of 217-215.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are facing a time crunch to avoid default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 5. Three financial firms recently estimated early June as well. Between now and then, the House has 15 days in session.

Biden previously said he will refuse to negotiate with Republicans over their proposal, claiming the plan would hurt "hard-working" people the most. McCarthy pointed the finger at Biden, claiming the president is "ignoring" the debt crisis.

What's in the GOP plan?

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 17, 2023.

The GOP's debt ceiling plan, dubbed the "Limit, Save, Grow Act," includes $4.5 trillion in cuts to government spending and returns discretionary spending to fiscal year 2022 levels.

This includes:

Rescinding the funding for 87,000 IRS agents

Reallocating unspent COVID-19 relief money

Eliminating Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Ending tax credits for companies that invest in green energy

Raising the age limit to 56 from 50 on work requirements to receive federal food aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP

Blocking the Biden administration from limiting consumer access to gas stoves or ovens

These cuts are tied to a $1.5 trillion increase of the debt ceiling until May 2024.

White House criticizes Republican plan

President Joe Biden is scheduled to formally kick off his 2024 campaign on April 25, 2023.

The White House rebuked the Republicans' plan and said the president would veto the bill if it came to his desk.

Biden told McCarthy he would not negotiate on the debt ceiling, arguing it should be raised by Congress without parameters. This has happened under former presidents, including Donald Trump.

"It's not about fiscal discipline," Biden said. "It's about cutting benefits for folks that they don't seem to care much about. It's about finding ways to squeeze out more of America's middle class."

The president proposed his own $6.9 trillion budget in March that included raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations and expanding social safety net services. It is an 8% increase over this year's budget.

What happens next?

President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House steps as they leave after attending an annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon gathering at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2023.

The bill's odds of passing in the Senate, where Democrats have the majority, are low. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described it as "dead on arrival," as Senate Democrats won't agree to the GOP spending cuts.

If the federal government defaults on its payments this summer, the United States could see a recession, rise in unemployment or stock market crash, experts told USA TODAY.

