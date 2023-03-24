House passes GOP's Parents Bill of Rights Act; Dem. Jeffries calls it a 'book ban'
The Parents Bill of Rights Act passed the Republican-led House, as Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the legislation a "book ban."
The Parents Bill of Rights Act passed the Republican-led House, as Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the legislation a "book ban."
House Republicans on Friday narrowly passed legislation that would fulfill a campaign promise to give parents a role in what's taught in public schools. It has little chance in the Democrat-run Senate and critics said it would propel a far-right movement that has led to book bans, restrictions aimed at transgender students and raucous school board meetings across the country. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. who made the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act a priority during the early weeks of his tenure, said Republicans were "keeping our promise, our commitment to America, that parents will have a say in their kids’ education.”
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy thinks lawmakers will pass bipartisan legislation to address national security worries about Chinese-owned short video app TikTok, he said on Friday, and called the testimony of the company's CEO "very concerning." TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before a U.S. House Committee for about five hours on Thursday and lawmakers from both parties grilled him about national security and other concerns about the app used by 150 million Americans. "Here's a CEO that can't tell you that China's not spying on the data," McCarthy said.
Jordan initially said he hadn't read Trump's post. When a reporter showed it to him, Jordan said he couldn't read well without his glasses.
Donald Trump may be taking the possible indictment news well, but many others in the Trump family are taking a hard pass at the headlines. While Melania Trump is reportedly offering little sympathy for her husband’s plight, it appears that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are feeling the same way. Just like his third run […]
The Maryland Democrat pointed to a number of iconic books under threat of bans in a House floor speech.
NRSC Chair Sen. Steve Daines said the stakes are high for the GOP in 2024, particularly after "candidate quality" issues hobbled the party in 2022.
Protecting children is a political winner. Restricting adults goes too far.
A row has erupted over a family’s “garish” LGBT rainbow canopy in a historic Bristol district.
State inspectors also found that the rodents pooped where they ate.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) led a delegation of House members to inspect the alleged mistreatment of Trump supporters connected to Jan. 6, 2021.
Can money buy happiness? According to a recent Purdue study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction, though this probably...
Charges over election interference could be “imminent,” a district attorney said earlier this year.
Republican members of the House Oversight Committee, including chairman James Comer, say they plan to tour a Washington, D.C., jail on Friday where some Jan. 6 defendants are being held. The congressional delegation is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., one of the most vocal critics of the detainment of individuals charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Speaking with ABC News earlier this week, Greene said the visit would focus on the conditions of those being jailed, including what Greene claimed to be "reports of abuse."
New Jersey State Police did not disclose where in Pennsylvania Jason Dare was found and offered no details about his condition.
“They don’t know where they’re going because they have nowhere to go.” Since buses became free, the number of non-destination riders has increased.
Ford Motor Co.'s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology. The figures were released Thursday as Ford rolled out a new way of reporting financial results. Company officials said the electric vehicle unit, called “Ford Model e,” will be profitable before taxes by late 2026 with an 8% pretax profit margin.
Including Porsche's only Formula 1 race car, the winningest Carrera GT Speedster in history, and more.
The $500,000-a-day average was almost double what Donald Trump had raised in the six weeks before and after announcing his new White House bid.
The Celtics have plenty to play for over their final nine regular-season games. Here's an updated look at the East playoff picture, and why it's in Boston's best interest to fight of Philly for the No. 2 seed.
Decertification would prevent the officers from working in law enforcement in Tennessee.