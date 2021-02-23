House passes human trafficking legislation

Dan McKay, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

Feb. 23—SANTA FE — Legislation intended to make it easier to prosecute cases of human trafficking and sexual exploitation won overwhelming approval Monday in the state House and now heads to the Senate.

Supporters of the measure, House Bill 56, said it would help prosecutors hold adults accountable if they force teenagers or other young victims into prostitution, in addition to increasing the penalties for human trafficking.

The proposal would bar the defense from arguing that a human trafficking suspect's intended victim was an undercover officer posing as a child, that a young victim had consented or that the defendant didn't realize how young the victim was.

A person convicted of human trafficking would also owe restitution to the victim equal to value of the victim's forced labor.

The measure also includes extra protections for victims of human trafficking, supporters said, to ensure they aren't charged as accessories to the crime if they were forced to participate.

"It takes criminalization of the victim out of the process," said Rep. Elizabeth Thomson, an Albuquerque Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill. "We don't want victims to be further traumatized."

Rep. Georgene Louis, an Albuquerque Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said human trafficking victims cut across demographic lines and that cases surface across the state. Some victims, she said, are lured by false promises of work, only to be trapped in forced labor.

Human traffickers, Louis said, may threaten their victims with deportation or engage in violence to keep them in line.

"Human trafficking can happen in any community," she said.

The House passed the bill 63-3, sending it to the Senate with 3 1/2 weeks left in the session.

Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, an Albuquerque Democrat who voted against the bill, raised a variety of technical questions about how the proposal would interact with other laws, such as kidnapping, and whether it would conflict with the Constitution.

"It's important that we get it right," Maestas said.

Recommended Stories

  • Queensland Snake Catcher Releases Baby Pythons Into the Bush

    A Queensland snake catcher has released dozens of baby snakes into the wild, video from February 11 shows.The footage shows Luke Huntley holding the cluster of hatchling carpet pythons in Doonan, near Noosa, on the Sunshine Coast.“The last clutch of carpet python eggs I had in my incubator finally hatched and now these beautiful little snakes can go back out into nature,” he said. “There’s only around 30 in my hands, looks like more but there’s not.” Credit: Snake Catcher Noosa via Storyful

  • Baton Rouge Police investigating after video shows officer with arm around teenager’s neck during arrest

    Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the incident in a statement

  • Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply

    The hearing comes as U.S. vaccinations continue to accelerate after a sluggish start and recent disruptions caused by winter weather. The Energy and Commerce Committee panel will hear from the five companies with contracts to supply COVID-19 shots to the U.S.: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Novavax. The Colorado Democrat leads the investigative subcommittee with oversight of U.S. health care.

  • Guinea starts Ebola vaccine campaign as cases emerge

    Guinea started an Ebola vaccination campaign on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, as authorities race to contain the first resurgence of the virus there since the world’s worst outbreak in 2013-2016. The vaccination was launched in Gouecke, a rural community in N’Zerekore prefecture, where the first cases were detected on Feb. 14, the WHO said, adding that the launch started with vaccination of health workers. "The vaccination uses the 'ring strategy' where all people who have come into contact with a confirmed Ebola patient are given the vaccine, as well as frontline and health workers," the WHO said in a statement.

  • Gas to Gaza? The pipeline that might provide a lifeline

    Talks on a gas pipeline that would cross political faultlines and deliver reliable energy to the impoverished Gaza Strip have moved from the abstract to the concrete in recent weeks, three officials with knowledge of the process told Reuters. But Israeli, Palestinian, Qatari and European interests have converged in recent weeks with the aim of getting gas flowing to Gaza in 2023, say the officials. The plan would see natural gas from the deepwater Leviathan field operated by Chevron in the eastern Mediterranean flow through an existing pipeline into Israel, and from there into Gaza through a proposed new extension.

  • U.S. seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran, Blinken says

    The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had struck a deal with Iran to cushion the blow of steps Tehran plans to take this week that include ending snap inspections, with both sides agreeing to keep "necessary" monitoring for up to three months. The announcement by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, made at Vienna airport after a weekend trip to Iran, confirmed that Tehran would go ahead with its plan to slash cooperation with the agency on Tuesday.

  • Biden Declares Major Disaster in Texas after Winter Storm Causes Power, Water Shortages

    President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas on Saturday, after a winter storm knocked out power and heat across the state and left millions of residents without potable water. Residents of Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and other cities are being told to boil water, and 1,180 public water systems in 160 counties in the state reported service disruptions as of Friday morning, The Texas Tribune reported. Many residents were cut off from power and heating for the past week, although the state’s electrical grid restored most service on Friday. Biden “declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms,” according to a statement from the White House. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.” The president said on Friday that he intended to travel to Texas as soon as possible, but that he didn’t want his visit to create logistical hurdles for responders on the ground. The storm could cause roughly $18 billion in property damage, according to predictions by catastrophe-modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. “This event has snow and ice, but it is predominantly a freezing event and most of the claims are going to be related to water damage,” Clark told The Wall Street Journal. Much of that damage is caused by water pipes that have frozen and burst in buildings across Texas.

  • Second-period shooting flurry proves to be enough in Florida Panthers’ win over Stars

    Somehow, someway, the Florida Panthers were going to get the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • Clippers stars get little support: 5 takeaways from Nets loss

    Five takeaways from the Clippers' 112-108 loss to the Nets on Sunday evening, when Brooklyn's Bruce Brown was the best supporting player.

  • Ukraine sanctions Kremlin ally Medvedchuk, says will take back fuel pipeline

    Ukraine on Friday announced sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader with ties to the Kremlin, and also said it was taking back into state hands a pipeline that transports Russian oil products to Europe. Medvedchuk's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a statement from Medvedchuk's party on Facebook said: "Today, Ukraine is one step closer to becoming a dictatorship."

  • Lindsey Graham latest Republican to 'bend the knee' to Trump in Mar-a-Lago visit

    Meeting with South Carolina congressman comes amid rift between party’s leaders

  • Winter storm: Memphis airport closed due to low water pressure; 1,100-plus canceled flights

    Memphis International Airport canceled all incoming and outgoing flights Friday due to lack of water-pressure. The city is also under a boil order.

  • Djokovic inches closer to Nadal, Federer with 18th Grand Slam title

    There were no surprises in Rod Laver Arena this year. A day after budding superstar Naomi Osaka won the women's Australian Open, mainstay Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive and ninth overall tournament on the men's side Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev, who was on a 20-match winning streak, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old Serbian has never lost a finals match in Melbourne in his storied career. He's appeared in the tournament 17 times now, coming away with the trophy more than half the time. The moment @DjokerNole claims his 9th #AusOpen title.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/2sQVBGF0Wv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 21, 2021 Djokovic and Medvedev, who used to practice together, offered each other effusive praise in their post-match speeches, with Djokovic telling his younger opponent "it's a matter of time" before he'll hoist his own Grand Slam trophy. The win also marks Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title overall — he has five Wimbledon championships, three U.S. Open titles, and one French Open victory, as well — putting him two shy of his longtime rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are tied for the most all time at 20. Djokovic is younger than both of them, and appears to be in a solid position to make a run at the record. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeLate night hosts mock Ted Cruz's lame post-Mexico photo ops, cheer Trump's tax returns defeatResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • Haunted by unfounded fears for their fertility, British Indians are more likely to resist getting COVID-19 vaccine

    A report found that 56% of British Indians were vaccine-hesitant. They also worry vaccines are tainted with alcohol or meat products.

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.

  • Olympic 'kingmaker' faces 5-day forgery trial in Swiss court

    The so-called “kingmaker” of Olympic elections goes on trial Monday accused of forging documents that his accusers allege were used to implicate a political rival in Kuwait in a fake coup plot. The trial of Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah and four others is set to last five days in a Geneva criminal court. The indictment led the sheikh to formally step aside — “temporarily self-suspended,” in the official Olympic phrase — from his long-time International Olympic Committee roles, though he is still active in sports politics.

  • Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • How metalworkers in India are keeping the 600-year-old craft of Bidri art alive

    Chiseling metal for an entire day is just one of the eight steps needed to make a piece of Bidri art. This craft has been carried on for centuries in Bidar, India. But with rising costs of raw material and a huge drop in sales during the pandemic, its future is murky.