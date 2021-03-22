House passes immigration bill, DHS Sec. Mayorkas says southern border closed, so now what?

House passes immigration bill as immigrants coming to America in 2021 surges once again, and Alejandro Mayorkas says the southern border is closed.

Video Transcript

- The yeas are 228. The nays are 197. The bill is passed.

REBECCA MORIN: The Dream Act Promise Act made it through the House with nine Republicans voting alongside Democrats. The legislation creates a pathway to citizenship for individuals without legal status who are brought to the United States as children. The bill has passed in the House before in 2019, where several Republicans also voted for it.

- We are pleased that this legislation opens a door of opportunity for temporary protected status and DED recipients who are American in every way, raising families, starting businesses, and contributing to our community over the decades.

REBECCA MORIN: But the bill was never brought up in the Republican-led Senate and, therefore, never voted on. Even now, it's unclear whether there will be 10 Republicans who will vote alongside all Democrats to survive a filibuster.

[CHANTING]

A pathway to citizenship for individuals who are brought illegally to the United States as children has long been popular. 30 Republicans voted alongside the majority of Democrats to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

RAUL RUIZ: Farm workers are getting infected and dying from COVID at a much higher rate than the general public. They are literally dying to feed you, give you the nutrients you need to heal from COVID. We must protect and secure our food supply chain.

REBECCA MORIN: The bill allows farm workers to earn temporary protected status and provides a path to a Green Card. Children and spouses can also apply for temporary status under the act.

The bills are part of a Democratic strategy to try and pass big immigration reform one piece at a time. But increased numbers of unaccompanied children coming to the US-Mexico border could derail that plan. Republicans on Capitol Hill are saying that the legislation doesn't address the immediate immigration.

JONI ERNST: Problem we have a crisis at the border. The number of unaccompanied minors has tripled at the border over the past two weeks.

REBECCA MORIN: And they are asking for more border provisions to be included in the legislation.

JOHN THUNE: There are so many areas where, when it comes to the border, this current administration is making much, much worse what's going on down there. And as a consequence, you're seeing all kinds of unaccompanied minors, asylum seekers, people at the border. It's a very, I think, unsafe and chaotic situation down there that will only get worse if they continue down the current path.

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon chief makes surprise stop in Afghanistan as generals warn of premature drawdown

    President Joe Biden has not yet made a decision on whether to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, a deadline he inherited from the Trump administration.

  • Stop Asian hate, Stop Black hate, stop all hate: Many Americans call for unity against racism

    Many leaders of color are calling on Americans to unite against the common enemy of white supremacy after a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Legal team for Baltimore’s Marilyn Mosby, husband call federal investigation a ‘witch hunt’

    The legal team for Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband, who is also an elected official, is speaking out after federal prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into the two. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby are subjects of a probe after a grand jury issued subpoenas on the former’s campaign and businesses connected to the couple, according to a report from Baltimore Sun.

  • New York congressman apologizes for 2017 sexual harassment, drops future election bids

    Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) apologized Sunday for evidently sexually harassing an Aflac lobbyist at a bar in 2017 and said he will not seek re-election or pursue any elected office after his term ends. Reed had been exploring a run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), currently under investigation for sexual harassment. The former lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, said in a Washington Post article on Friday that Reed rubbed her back and unhooked her bra during a gathering at a Minneapolis pub on her first networking trip; she was 25, Reed was 45. Reed initially responded to the allegation by saying it was "not accurate." But in Sunday's statement, he said: "In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect, and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility." Reed added that when the incident occurred, he was "struggling" and discovered he was "powerless over alcohol" when he sought treatment later that year. "This is in no way an excuse for anything I've done," he said, and he now plans to "dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions." Reed is a co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House. "Since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Reed has cast himself as a champion of women's rights," the Post reports. Davis told the Post late Sunday that she is "grateful for Congressman Reed's reflection on his actions" and hopes "his words and actions will be an example for others who face similar allegations." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rateThe richest Americans don't report at least 20 percent of their income to the IRS, new research suggests

  • Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS

    Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an ABC interview he thought President Putin was a killer who would "pay a price" for alleged U.S. election meddling - an accusation that Moscow denies.

  • AstraZeneca's new trial data gives COVID-19 vaccine a boost in U.S.

    AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine received a major boost on Monday after data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective, potentially paving the way for its emergency authorisation in the United States as countries in Asia accelerated its rollout. The trials in the United States, Chile and Peru showed the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and could bolster confidence in the product after confusion over its efficacy data, dosing regimen and possible side-effects. Many European countries halted the use of the AstraZeneca shot earlier this month after some reports that it was linked to blood clots, but have since resumed inoculation after a regional regulator said it was safe.

  • The Super Nintendo World theme park has finally opened in Japan. Here are 5 things you can do at the park, from Mario Kart racing to riding Yoshi.

    A Japanese theme park based around video games opened this week after months of delays. Here are Super Nintendo World's key highlights.

  • Man accused of causing $20K in damages to Houston businesses

    Do you recognize the suspect? Police say the man used a hatchet to smash windows and displays at three businesses in the Spring Branch area.

  • Idaho Legislature COVID outbreak forces lawmakers to take a recess

    The Idaho Legislature has shut down for two weeks after at least 10 members and staff tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported Saturday.Why it matters: The recess comes as House and Senate lawmakers are due to debate major issues, like "setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut," per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The legislature voted Friday to shut down until April 6 in order to get the outbreak in the House and Senate under control.For the record: Five Republicans and one Democrat tested positive for the virus, according to AP — which notes that most in the GOP-majority chamber rarely or never wear masks, unlike all of the Democrats who typically wear face coverings.What they're saying: Republican Sen. Majority Leader Kelly Anthon said, "We will use this time productively for the Idaho people so that when we come back together on April 6, we will be ready to work quickly."Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett in a joint statement they're "disappointed in how bad things have become at the Capitol, when we could’ve prevented this from becoming a hot spot.""We are just so sorry it took so many people getting sick for us to act," they added. "We must do better when we return, or else we’ll keep finding ourselves in this position."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Everything is on the table': Senate prepares for showdown over filibuster

    With major voting rights legislation in the balance, Democrats have not reached a consensus over an essential procedural hurdle Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks on the For the People Act, with Jeff Merkley and Chuck Schumer. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The US Senate is rapidly hurtling towards a high stakes showdown over the filibuster, a once arcane procedural maneuver that stands in the way of Democratic efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation, among other measures. A fight over the filibuster, which sets a 60-vote threshold to move legislation forward, seemed inevitable after Democrats narrowly took control of the senate in January. But urgency has escalated in recent weeks as Republicans in state legislatures across the country aggressively push new voting restrictions. The Senate last week introduced S1, a vast voting rights bill that already passed the US House. With the filibuster fully in place, it doesn’t stand a chance of passing. And the problem for Democrats is that there is no consensus in the Senate caucus about what, exactly, they should do about the filibuster. Some Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona the most prominent among them, are staunchly opposed to getting rid of the procedure entirely, saying it guarantees the minority has input into lawmaking. That means Senate Democrats will probably have to find some way of moderating the rule to allow them to pass legislation. “The filibuster as is, the status quo, is not sustainable and it will not be like this in 12 months,” said Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor who served as Barack Obama’s chief of staff. “The thing we don’t know is what changes are palpable to the senators.” There are a range of ideas floating around. One that seems to be gathering support is the so-called talking filibuster. It would require senators who want to filibuster a bill to actually speak on the floor for the entire time they want to hold up the legislation. Other ideas include exempting voting rights legislation from the filibuster or lowering the 60-vote threshold to move forward. “Everything is on the table,” Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said on Wednesday. Joe Biden has long opposed getting rid of the filibuster. But this week he energized advocates by endorsing the talking filibuster. “It’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Manchin said on Thursday that he welcomed Biden’s stance on the issue. “I think it’s encouraging that President Biden understands this process and wants it to work so at least he’s taking a stance. We’ll see what comes out,” he said. “It’s important to have the minority participation in the Senate because without it you’ve got nothing.” Privately, Schumer reiterated what he has said publicly to advocates this week, saying the caucus was united and the bill would be brought to the Senate floor, according to a person familiar with the meeting. He did not say what the Democratic strategy on the filibuster would be. Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat and another strong defender of the maneuver, said the talking filibuster was “worth exploring but there are a lot of consequences”. Democrats are raising the temperature on the need for reform. Last summer, Barack Obama called for getting rid of the filibuster, describing it as a “Jim Crow relic”. Elizabeth Warren this week said the filibuster “has deep roots in racism”. Senator Raphael Warnock, who became Georgia’s first Black senator in January, gave a stirring speech on the Senate floor this week on the need to protect voting rights. “This issue is bigger than the filibuster,” he said. “It is a contradiction to say we must protect minority rights in the Senate while refusing to protect minority rights in the society.” Asked whether he could persuade some of his colleagues to come around on changing the filibuster, Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, said he was optimistic. “The most fundamental aspect of the Republic is access to the ballot box. We have a responsibility to defend it. If we don’t do that we’re not honoring our oath – so let’s figure out how to do it. We’ll figure out that specific path through our conversation,” he said. But Republicans are digging in their heels, too. Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, said this week he would use the filibuster to block voting rights and LGBTQ+ legislation, vowing he would “talk until I fell over” if needed. And Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, warned earlier this week of a “scorched earth” senate if Democrats got rid of the filibuster. He vowed he would use every procedural maneuver available to block the senate from moving forward. “Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. “Even the most basic aspects of our colleagues’ agenda, the most mundane tasks of the Biden presidency, would be harder, not easier, for Democrats in a post-‘nuclear’ Senate that’s 50-50.” McConnell sent that warning even though it was he who eliminated the filibuster for supreme court nominees in 2017 to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed. Despite those warnings, Stephen Spaulding, senior counsel for public policy and government affairs at Common Cause, a government watchdog group, said that Democrats needed to keep every option on the table. “Senate Democrats have the majority and they need to have the ability to govern,” he said. “This idea that it can be costless to filibuster, that you can essentially raise your hands behind closed doors and grind everything to a halt, is unacceptable.”

  • Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders to be registered on super-database

    Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders will be registered on a super-database under plans being drawn up by the Government. Ministers are looking to set up a single database that would enable police and probation services to track offenders guilty of violence against women more effectively following the outcry after the death of Sarah Everard. Anyone on the register would be required to tell police of any change of address or name - a tactic commonly used by sex offenders, or the start of any new relationship. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, are minded to create a single database after a defeat last week in the House of Lords on an amendment to the domestic abuse bill that would require them to set up a register for stalkers. They were defeated by 327 to 232 votes – a majority of 95 – on the proposal that would create a new statutory duty to force serial offenders to be put on a national register and closely monitored like serious sex criminals. A Government source said: “Creating multiple databases is never a good idea. The principle would be to set up one.” The amendment is due to be considered by MPs in the Commons after Easter but a Government decision on creating a database is likely to be part of a wider shake-up of laws and measures to protect women and girls from violence. Ms Patel’s consultation on violence against women and girls received 78,000 responses in three days after being reopened in the wake of the death of Ms Everard. It could delay the final plans beyond the planned Summer launch as officials analyse the total 150,000 responses. Plans for a register of stalkers was first revealed in the Telegraph last week. It's thought the single database including a wider range of offences is now the most likely policy to get ministerial backing. Other measures being considered include a new offence of sexual harassment in public, which has been championed by the Government’s independent adviser Nimco Ali, and the formal inclusion of misogyny as a hate crime meriting longer sentences for offenders. The campaign for a database has been led by Laura Richards, former head of Scotland Yard’s Homicide Prevention Unit, who has compiled a report into 31 cases where women were killed after the failure by police and other agencies to tackle their attackers’ previous violence. They include women who died despite persistent abuse that should have been more thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, or who were left in the dark about their partners’ previous violence before they were murdered. Ms Richards, who also headed the Met’s Violent Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit, backed the idea of expanding the Violent and Sex Offender Register (VISOR) to include any serial domestic abuser or stalker, defined as those who had committed offences against two or more victims. She believed it could be extended eventually to include intelligence on suspected offenders who may not have been convicted, with other agencies such as social services also given graded access to the database. As well requiring address and personal details, it could allow the courts and police to impose restrictions on computer use and monitoring movement by electronic tagging and curfews. Failure to comply with the restrictions would result in a recall to prison if they had previously been convicted or other court-imposed sanctions. Ms Richards said: “It would be the biggest cultural shift in my professional opinion to change the focus so that we look at perpetrators behaviour and ask questions about them instead of saying: ‘Why was she out at 9.30pm?’ It’s important in changing the culture and saving lives.”

  • Israeli court upholds school's barring of COVID refusenik teacher

    An Israeli court on Sunday upheld a school's decision to bar a teaching assistant who had refused to show proof she had been vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, in what could be a test case as the country reopens after its vaccine drive. A court spokeswoman said she believed it was Israel's first ruling on COVID-19 policy in the workplace, though it could still be overturned on appeal. Some Israeli schools, in reopening, have required that their staff show proof either of vaccination or negative once-weekly COVID-19 tests.

  • Why India is talking about ripped jeans and knees

    Thousands of women are sharing their photos in ripped jeans on social media - but why?

  • ICE Books Hotel Rooms for Six Months to House Migrant Families at Border

    The Biden administration has entered an $86 million contract to house members of migrant families in hotel rooms at the U.S.-Mexico border, Axios reported on Saturday. The contract was awarded to Texas non-profit Endeavors for a period of six months, although it may be extended if the immigration crisis continues. The terms will allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to find hotels near the southern border to hold up to 1,200 migrant family members, officials at the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Axios. ICE holds custody over migrant families and adults who enter the U.S. illegally and are allowed to remain following processing by Border Patrol agents. Almost 19,000 migrant family members made the crossing in February, up from 7,000 in January, according to the agency’s most recent data. Around 13,000 family members have been allowed to remain in the U.S. since the beginning of January. Meanwhile, 42 percent of migrant families were expelled directly to Mexico in February, down from 64 percent in January. Unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally are required to be transferred to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Biden administration has refused to expel migrant children. A record number of over 4,500 migrant children are currently detained at Border Patrol facilities due to a backlog in processing, while an additional 9,500 are housed by HHS. The Biden administration is struggling to contend with the influx of migrants at the border, with DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicting the current surge will break a 20-year record of illegal crossings. Earlier this month, Mayorkas ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work in conjunction with HHS to provide shelter for migrant children. Following an influx of over 2,000 migrants into a region of South Texas through Thursday night and Friday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly requested planes to fly some of the migrants to states on the Canadian border for processing.

  • French health experts criticise new third-wave lockdown measures as too soft

    French health experts have criticised the country's latest Covid lockdown measures, claiming they will not be enough to control the rapid spread of a third wave of coronavirus infections. While the Paris region, along with 15 other departments in northern France, officially entered a third lockdown on Saturday, many are calling it a "lockdown light". Under the restrictions, residents are allowed within a 10 km (6.2 mile) radius of their homes to shop, practice sport, and go on walks during the day. A curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am. Many businesses remain closed, travel between regions is prohibited, as is meeting in groups of more than six people outside. The new measures come as hospitals in the Paris region have been stretched beyond capacity, the country is seeing around 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day. “It’s going to be chaos,” said Catherine Hill, an epidemiologist at Gustave Roussy Hospital in southern Paris. “[Hospitals] are already saturated, so it’s going to get worse and worse and they're going to have to transfer people to other parts of the country.”

  • A federal judge condemned US media as 'dangerous' in his dissent to a defamation case

    Judge Laurence Silberman issued a dissent criticizing top US news outlets, Silicon Valley, and a landmark SCOTUS case protecting press freedom.

  • Photos show mass demonstrations to 'Stop Asian Hate' across the US

    Demonstrations and vigils occurred across the country to pay tribute to the lives lost during the Atlanta area spa shootings last week.

  • Rio Grande Valley border patrol releasing migrants without court date

    Border patrol agents in the Texas Rio Grande Valley sector used their own discretion to release about 150 migrants Saturday evening without giving them a court date, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Rio Grande Valley sector had roughly 5,100 migrants in custody as of Sunday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. They were supposed to keep the number of migrants in their custody to about 700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Guidance sent to border patrol in the sector on Saturday from agency leadership told border patrol agents they can decide to release some migrants — often at bus stations or nongovernmental organizations — without a notice to appear in court, according to a source familiar with the correspondence. Migrant families and adults are usually first referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to determine if and where migrants will be detained.Agents are still using an emergency public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and some families, but the guidance gives them more leeway in deciding what to do on a case-by-case basis, according to the source. The guidance also says COVID-19 testing should be administered whenever possible. The government has largely relied on local agencies and nongovernmental organizations to provide testing for migrant families and adults. Fox News first reported on the move, citing multiple border patrol agents.What they're saying: "In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station," a DHS official told Axios in a statement. "All families, however, are screened at the border patrol station, including the collection of biographical and biometric information and criminal and national security records checks."Go deeper: Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 daysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lawsuit filed over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father

    Rapper Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man who is accused of killing Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run crash last month, an attorney for Maraj said. Charles Polevich, 70, is accused of striking Robert Maraj, 64, on Long Island on Feb. 12 and then driving off without calling 911. Newsday reports that Carol Maraj's lawsuit, filed in Nassau County state Supreme Court earlier this month, claims that Polevich was negligent, reckless and careless when he hit Maraj with his car and allegedly left him at the scene.

  • EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

    The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday. Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population. The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.