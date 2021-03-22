House passes immigration bill, DHS Sec. Mayorkas says southern border closed, so now what?
House passes immigration bill as immigrants coming to America in 2021 surges once again, and Alejandro Mayorkas says the southern border is closed.
Video Transcript
- The yeas are 228. The nays are 197. The bill is passed.
REBECCA MORIN: The Dream Act Promise Act made it through the House with nine Republicans voting alongside Democrats. The legislation creates a pathway to citizenship for individuals without legal status who are brought to the United States as children. The bill has passed in the House before in 2019, where several Republicans also voted for it.
- We are pleased that this legislation opens a door of opportunity for temporary protected status and DED recipients who are American in every way, raising families, starting businesses, and contributing to our community over the decades.
REBECCA MORIN: But the bill was never brought up in the Republican-led Senate and, therefore, never voted on. Even now, it's unclear whether there will be 10 Republicans who will vote alongside all Democrats to survive a filibuster.
[CHANTING]
A pathway to citizenship for individuals who are brought illegally to the United States as children has long been popular. 30 Republicans voted alongside the majority of Democrats to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
RAUL RUIZ: Farm workers are getting infected and dying from COVID at a much higher rate than the general public. They are literally dying to feed you, give you the nutrients you need to heal from COVID. We must protect and secure our food supply chain.
REBECCA MORIN: The bill allows farm workers to earn temporary protected status and provides a path to a Green Card. Children and spouses can also apply for temporary status under the act.
The bills are part of a Democratic strategy to try and pass big immigration reform one piece at a time. But increased numbers of unaccompanied children coming to the US-Mexico border could derail that plan. Republicans on Capitol Hill are saying that the legislation doesn't address the immediate immigration.
JONI ERNST: Problem we have a crisis at the border. The number of unaccompanied minors has tripled at the border over the past two weeks.
REBECCA MORIN: And they are asking for more border provisions to be included in the legislation.
JOHN THUNE: There are so many areas where, when it comes to the border, this current administration is making much, much worse what's going on down there. And as a consequence, you're seeing all kinds of unaccompanied minors, asylum seekers, people at the border. It's a very, I think, unsafe and chaotic situation down there that will only get worse if they continue down the current path.