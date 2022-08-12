House passes Inflation Reduction Act, sends it to Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Candy Woodall, Katherine Swartz and Kenneth Tran, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON –The House on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, rounding out a series of recent wins for President Joe Biden.

The House voted 220-207, with no Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the act.

It now heads to Biden, who is expected to sign it into law next week after months of negotiations between moderate and progressive Democrats, who ultimately reached an agreement late last month.

&quot;This legislation is historic, it's transformative and really a cause for celebration,&quot; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday on Capitol Hill.
"This legislation is historic, it's transformative and really a cause for celebration," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday on Capitol Hill.

The sweeping legislation on health care, climate and taxes passed through the Senate 51-50 along party lines last week after a 15-hour session of debate, amendments and negotiation ending in Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.

"There are a few days in a congressional career that feel truly historic. To me, this is one of them," House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said on the floor ahead of the vote.

"This legislation is historic, it's transformative and really a cause for celebration," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a news conference ahead of the vote.

House Republicans criticized the Inflation Reduction Act as overreaching and said the billions of dollars in spending wouldn't solve inflation.

"Today the majority jams through another spending spree," House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy said in his nearly 50-minute speech on the floor ahead of the vote. "I believe the largest tone-deaf bill we’ve seen in this chamber in 230 years.

"Passing this bill today means more expensive bills for Americans tomorrow."

Some voters, and progressive lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have said the Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t do enough to immediately alleviate strains on working families. He voted for the measure despite his tepid backing, saying the bill was a worthy down payment and signaling to other progressives they should support it as well.

More: Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could save consumers money and protect the planet

It’s hard to show how the bill translates into immediate, meaningful change for Americans’ wallets, said Casey Burgat, legislative affairs program director at George Washington University.

But it is “a huge, landmark piece of legislation,” he said. “It’s a Democratic bill through and through. It’s not as big as they wanted it to be, but it’s what is passable in a 50-50 Senate headed into a midterm.”

This vote follows a productive summer for Democrats, who passed a gun control bill, the CHIPS Act to boost high-tech manufacturing and the PACT Act to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as well as approving Finland and Sweden’s entry to NATO.

That’s a remarkable lineup of legislation in a Senate Democratic majority that can’t afford to lose one vote and has to negotiate with a range of ideologies from Sanders to Sen. Joe Manchin, a coal-country moderate representing West Virginia, Burgat said.

“It’s a surprising amount they’ve gotten done,” he said.

The Inflation Reduction Act – a pared-down version of Biden's original Build Back Better plan – will now go to the president's desk for a signature.

Biden's original $1.7 trillion domestic package included an array of social investments like universal preschool, paid family leave and an expanded child tax credit. Those social programs were cut over a year of negotiations in the Senate, with moderate Democrats such as Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona taking aim at the bill's cost and impact on the growing national debt.

Even as concessions in negotiations stripped the bill of many social investments and pared down climate investments by more than $100 billion, progressive Democrats still celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act as a legislative win and the largest investment in climate in the nation's history.

"There would be no Inflation Reduction Act without Build Back Better, and there would be no Build Back Better without the work of the progressive caucus," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., said in a progressive caucus news conference early Friday.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., and fellow members of the House Progressive Caucus hold a news conference ahead of Friday's vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., and fellow members of the House Progressive Caucus hold a news conference ahead of Friday's vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The 10-year, $739 billion package will raise taxes on certain corporations while reducing the deficit by about $100 billion over the next decade.

The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices – long opposed by the pharmaceutical industry – and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies three more years through 2025.

"We have been trying for decades to prevail, to win legislation that enabled the (Health and Human Services) secretary to negotiate lower drug prices," Pelosi said in a news conference. "Big Pharma has had a stranglehold on Congress, and we couldn't get it done until now."

It also would reinstate a tax on the oil industry to help pay for the cleanup of hazardous Superfund sites. And it would add 87,000 IRS workers to help process a lengthy backlog of audits, which McCarthy called the "most chilling" part of the act.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House passes Inflation Reduction Act, a Biden win for health, climate

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Reduction Act may have little impact on inflation

    With inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, the House on Friday gave final approval to President Joe Biden's landmark Inflation Reduction Act. Its title raises a tantalizing question: Will the measure actually tame the price spikes that have inflicted hardships on American households? The legislation, which the Senate passed earlier this week and now heads to the White House for Biden's signature, won't directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals.

  • House set to pass Inflation Reduction Act, but all Democrats may not be on board

    What President Joe Biden’s climate and health care legislation, also called the Inflation Reduction Act, means for American families.

  • Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting that the virus is circulating

    The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater, suggesting that the disease is spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. Polio hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade.

  • Minnesota's Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress

    Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can't afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill. Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his large family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children. “It's a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family,” Pelosi said.

  • Inflation report brings 2 pieces of good news for retirees and retirement savers

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • A criminal charge doesn't always follow a search warrant

    In light of the search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller, a former prosecutor, explains the significance of a search warrant and how it does not necessarily mean a charge.

  • Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

    Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area. The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday.

  • 'Squad' unity on Democrat spending bill in question after swipes at Manchin, Sinema over its delay

    "Squad" unity surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act seems uncertain despite the group's previous attacks on Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema over opposition to Biden's agenda.

  • You'll Almost Have to Buy an Electric Vehicle if Climate Bill Passes

    The attractions of electric vehicles have been magnetic in 2022. Now, there is legislation headed toward the home stretch that will give EVs not only new legitimacy in the eyes of the auto market, but potentially lucrative perks to automakers and consumers who decide to bet on electric vehicles as their chosen mode of transportation -- and investment. "This climate spending includes $60 billion for solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing (and $30 billion in credits for new projects), $60 billion for disadvantaged communities that bear the brunt of climate impacts, $27 billion for clean tech R&D, $20 billion to reduce agricultural emissions, $5 billion for forest conservation, $4 billion for drought funding in Western states, new battery manufacturing credits and many more climate-related priorities," EV site Elektrek reports.

  • Fact check: Bruce Reinhart, who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, was not appointed by Trump

    Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who approved the FBI's search warrant, was appointed by district court judges, not by Trump, in 2018.

  • Money to burn: Goldman pumping millions into television in NY-10 contest

    That includes hits during the nightly news, late-night talk shows and daytime soaps, Federal Communications Commission records show.

  • Dems send landmark climate, tax and health care bill to Biden’s desk

    Now a party that has struggled at sales pitches must sell the climate, tax and health care vision that it finally managed to pass.

  • U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. Democrats say it will help combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Nevada lawmakers about reproductive rights

    On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Las Vegas valley and delivered remarks at a United Steelworkers convention and also discussed protecting reproductive rights with Nevada lawmakers.

  • Actress Anne Heche Passes Away at 53 a Week After Car Crash

    The Emmy winner was known for TV projects like Another World and for her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

  • Auburn football recruiting: 3-star cornerback JC Hart commits to Tigers

    Auburn football landed a commitment from J.C. Hart, a three-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class from nearby Loachapoka.

  • Fact Check: Did Barack Obama Illegally Take 30 Million Pages of Documents to Chicago?

    Trump and his supporters have started a new line of whataboutism to defend and distract after the FBI searched the former president's Florida property as part of an ongoing criminal investigation

  • Congress OKs Dems' climate, tax, health bill

    Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a triumph on coveted priorities. The final vote was 220-207. (Aug. 12)

  • Valdez throws 7 scoreless, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 7-3

    After moving one-half game ahead of the slumping New York Yankees for the AL's best record with a win over the Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros were already looking ahead to their next challenge. “There's a lot of baseball left and we've got to keep working," catcher Martín Maldonado said. Framber Valdez threw seven shutout innings, Maldonado and Alex Bregman homered with three RBIs each, and the Astros beat the Rangers 7-3 on Thursday in manager Dusty Baker's return after he missed five games with COVID-19.

  • Meet the 2022 Iowa State Fair’s Big Ram, Big Boar and Super Bull winners

    While no records were broken this year, history was made at the Livestock Pavilion, Swine Barn and Sheep Barn throughout the day.