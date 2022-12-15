House Passes One-Week Spending Bill to Avert Dec. 17 Shutdown

Erik Wasson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US House passed a one-week stopgap spending bill Wednesday intended to avert a government shutdown early Saturday morning, when current funding authorization runs out.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bill, designed to give lawmakers time to finish drafting a delayed full-year fiscal 2023 spending package, passed 224 to 201. A few Republicans joined Democrats in voting yea.

It now heads to the Senate, where leaders plan to bring it to the floor as soon as Thursday.

Most Republicans lined up to oppose the bill. They argued that voters handed the GOP the House majority in the midterm elections and work on the annual spending bills should be completed next year after the chamber’s leadership changes hands.

“We should be passing a continuing resolution into next year instead of buying more time to rush through a massive spending package,” top Appropriations Committee Republican Kay Granger of Texas said on the House floor.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, said she was “encouraged that we have come to an agreement on a framework that provides a path forward to enact an omnibus next week.

“The legislation before us today is a simple date change that keeps the government up and running as we negotiate the details of final spending bills and complete the work of funding the government programs that meet the needs of hardworking Americans.”

Quick passage of the stopgap in the Senate would require unanimous consent, including from conservatives opposed to finishing the full government spending plan before the end of the year.

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, urged colleagues to pass a two-month stopgap spending bill into next year, but wouldn’t say whether he plans to block speedy action needed to avert a shutdown this week.

“It would allow Congress to approach this omnibus spending package with the kind of clear-headed thinking that is required and not under the extortive dual threat of shutdown and missing the Christmas holidays with family,” Lee said.

Senate Republican leaders are instead going along with plans by majority Democrats to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package before Dec. 23. They are backing a proposal that would increase defense spending by roughly $76 billion to $858 billion next year, while limiting domestic spending increases to a lower level. Negotiators plan to spend the coming days working out detailed agency and program spending levels.

Also left to be worked out are whether other legislation will be attached to the spending package. That includes changes in the law to make it harder to challenge the Electoral College results, a response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. That appears on track, along with $38 billion in aid to Ukraine. Increased aid to Taiwan appears likely to be included as well.

An effort to attach corporate tax breaks appears be faltering over Democratic demands to attach a child tax credit increase and an effort to open the banking system to marijuana transactions also appears to be in trouble.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • First-ever Puerto Rican Christmas Market launched in Chicago

    It's a free event that offers live traditional music, photo opportunities, a Christmas tree lighting and ornament making.

  • 'Entire generations of family come together' to enjoy La Salette's 500,000 lights

    The Christmas Festival of Lights at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette is the biggest religious display in New England with 500,000 lights.

  • Government Shutdown: Framework for 2023 Spending Bill In Place Ahead of Friday Deadline

    Congressional leaders have tentatively reached an agreement to prevent a government shutdown ahead of the Friday deadline while also funding the federal government through the end of fiscal 2023....

  • Biden to Meet Six African Leaders in Push for Free Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will urge the leaders of six African nations facing elections in 2023 to ensure that balloting is free and fair. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingBiden will hold a

  • The Air Force is trying out a new kind of tanker: its C-17 cargo plane

    The Air Force is looking for additional ways to increase the operational range of aircraft.

  • Ghana Alleges Burkina Faso Paid Russian Mercenaries With Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s president alleged the government of neighboring Burkina Faso has given Russian mercenaries a mine as payment to help fight an insurgency in their country.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tes

  • Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training

    In one of its final acts of the year, the House passed bipartisan legislation late Wednesday that would empower law enforcement agencies across the country to adopt de-escalation training when encountering individuals with mental health issues as part of an effort to reduce the number of officer-involved fatalities. The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a modest two-year effort by Congress to pass police reform legislation after the killing of George Floyd sparked global protests against police brutality. The proposal — first introduced by Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island — will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

  • Eskom CEO De Ruyter Quits Amid Record South African Power Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Andre de Ruyter quit as chief executive officer of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., leaving the South African state power utility facing a potential leadership vacuum as it struggles to tackle record blackouts and awaits government support to reduce its massive debt burden. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seco

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before

  • Kyler Murray to have knee surgery after Christmas

    Surgery is coming for Kyler Murray to repair his torn ACL. It will happen after Christmas.

  • UK Seeks Science Deal With Japan While Blocked From EU Program

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK has begun talks on a scientific cooperation deal with Japan it hopes to sign in May, Science and Technology Minister George Freeman said, as the country remains blocked from the EU’s key research funding program post-Brexit.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Dr

  • Former Green Beret, Oath Keeper found guilty in federal weapons trial

    Brown, 48, was a decorated veteran who earned two Bronze Stars during his 20-year military career.

  • House passes bill to extend government funding for 1 week

    The Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill Wednesday to keep government agencies funded at current levels through Dec. 23, giving lawmakers more time to craft a roughly $1.7 trillion appropriations package that would cover the full fiscal year. Congress faces a deadline of midnight Friday to pass the extension or allow for a partial government shutdown. The bill would give Congress an additional week to reach a compromise and now goes to the Senate for a vote before it is sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

  • Mattress Company Serta Simmons Prepares to File for Bankruptcy Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Serta Simmons Bedding is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as January, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherThe closely

  • What are the Packers playoff chances, odds and tiebreakers to consider with four games left in NFL season?

    Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.

  • Report: Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year, $13 million deal with Dodgers

    Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

  • Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit

    Will Notre Dame hold on?

  • If Yankees trade Gleyber Torres, here's where he could land

    Whether you believe the Yankees should keep Gleyber Torres or perhaps trade him to upgrade another roster area, the 26-year-old second baseman is probably the club’s best non-prospect chip for a potential deal this winter.

  • Lakers may be interested in Gary Trent Jr.

    The Lakers are among a few teams that reportedly have interest in Raptors swingman Gary Trent Jr.

  • ‘Stand by:’ Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at movement on OBJ signing

    Even after signing T.Y. Hilton, the Cowboys owner claimed to still be pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. On Wednesday, he offered a big tease. | From @ToddBrock24f7