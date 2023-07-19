House passes pro-Israel resolution after Rep. Jayapal's comments

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution Tuesday, affirming its support for Israel and rebuking comments by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., about Israel being a "racist state." File photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution Tuesday, affirming its support for Israel after Rep. Pramila Jayapal called Israel a "racist" state. The vote comes one day before Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to speak to a joint meeting of Congress.

The resolution, which was introduced by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, says, "the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state, Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

The bipartisan vote was 412 to 9 with nine Democrats voting against it, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Jayapal, D-Wash., who apologized for the comments she made during a political conference over the weekend, voted in favor of the bill.

Jayapal made the comments Saturday to pro-Palestine protesters, chanting "Free Palestine," after they interrupted a panel discussion at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, one day after the House passed a resolution affirming its support for Israel and rebuking comments by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

"As somebody who's been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible," Jayapal told the protesters.

Jayapal walked back her comments later saying she does "not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist" and apologized "to those who I have hurt with my words."

President Joe Biden (R) participates in a bilateral meeting Tuesday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Israel's statehood. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

Democratic leaders also countered Jayapal's remarks with their own statement, saying "Israel is not a racist state."

"As House Democratic leaders, we strongly support Israel's right to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu said in the statement.

"We are also firmly committed to a robust two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinian people can live side by side in peace and prosperity."

After Tuesday's House vote, House majority leader Steve Scalise, R-Calif., applauded the resolution.

"I think you have seen some growing antisemitism over the years and including coming from some members of Congress. And I think it's always important that we reiterate our strong support with our great ally Israel, and stand up to antisemitism wherever we see it," Scalise said.

The House vote comes the same day Israeli President Isaac Herzog was in Washington, D.C., where he met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden at the White House.

"Glad to see you again, Mr. President, my true friend and friend of the State of Israel, who over the years, for 50 years now, has demonstrated time and time again a deep commitment to the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," Herzog wrote in a tweet after Tuesday's meeting.

"Israel and the USA are strong democracies, and the alliance between us is based on shared values and is above all political controversy," Herzog added.

Herzog is scheduled to address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Israel's statehood.