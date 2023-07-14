House passes/rejects defense bill after clashes over abortion, climate change and Ukraine policies

(TOP IF PASS)

WASHINGTON — House Republicans passed the National Defense Authorization Act after GOP leadership made several concessions to the right flank of the party in a big gamble.

The legislation passed XX-XX.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus, some of the most conservative lawmakers in the chamber, pressured McCarthy to hold last-minute floor votes on several contentious amendments, ranging from targeting the Pentagon’s abortion policy to reeling back climate change initiatives. Despite the infighting, House Republicans managed to push through the NDAA without much Democratic support.

The amendments endangered final passage of the legislation, a must-pass defense bill that sets the Pentagon’s policy agenda and authorizes how the Defense Department uses federal funding. The NDAA has traditionally passed with bipartisan support, but some conservative amendments have alienated Democratic lawmakers from supporting the final version this year.

“I shy away from appease, assuage and all this stuff,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told reporters Wednesday, dismissing the idea the amendments could have scared away crucial votes. “Every member of the body has the right to offer amendments.”

WASHINGTON — House Republicans failed to push through the National Defense Authorization Act after GOP leadership made several concessions to the right flank of the party in a big gamble.

The legislation failed XX-XX.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his allies agreed with members of the House Freedom Caucus, some of the chamber’s most conservative lawmakers, to hold votes on amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act. The controversial amendments ranged from targeting the Pentagon’s abortion policy to reeling back climate change initiatives.

The amendments endangered final passage of the legislation, which sets the Pentagon’s policy agenda and authorizes how the Defense Department uses federal funding. The NDAA has traditionally passed with bipartisan support, but the amendments alienated Democrats from ultimately supporting the final version.

Some House GOP lawmakers warned their conservative colleagues the NDAA would likely fail if the amendments were adopted. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has attempted to pivot her party slightly to the center on issues such as abortion, tweeted Wednesday to not “screw it up.”

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters as he walks to his office in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

What amendments were House conservatives trying to push?

Among some of the pain points for House conservatives:

Abortion: An amendment offered by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas , would dismantle a Pentagon policy reimbursing out-of-state travel for service members who receive abortions. This is one of the most popular amendments among House conservatives, with over 70 co-sponsors. Republicans passed the measure on a mostly party line vote of 221-213.

Ukraine spending: A vocal minority of House GOP lawmakers who have expressed skepticism about continued U.S. assistance to Ukraine have filed amendments aimed at restricting military aid. The majority of lawmakers in both parties support sending funds to Kyiv. An amendment from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that sought to pull back $300 million in funding to Kyiv was defeated by a bipartisan vote of 89-341.

Anti-trans provisions: Some amendments target transgender health care policies in the Pentagon. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mo., offered an amendment limiting gender-affirming care for transgender service members. Republicans passed this on a mostly party line vote of 222-211.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022.

Senate to vote on own version of defense bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on the Senate floor Tuesday the upper chamber will vote on its own version of the NDAA.

Both versions of the legislation include President Joe Biden’s proposed 5.2% pay raise for federal workers and military members. The two bills also are close to Biden’s recommended budget of $886 billion for the Department of Defense.

The House's version, which reels back the Pentagon's abortion policy, will likely be a key point of negotiation between the two chambers as they seek to consolidate their versions of the bill.

Conservative House members reel back Pentagon abortion policy

A key victory for the House's most conservative lawmakers was the passage of an amendment dismantling the Pentagon's abortion policy reimbursing travel expenses for service members who travel out-of-state to receive abortions.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee told the Washington Post Monday he had specific concerns about “extreme right-wing amendments that have been filed, specifically those related to abortion, guns, the border, and social policy and equity issues.”

Even Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of the most outspoken lawmakers on the right, said earlier before the abortion vote he had doubts as to whether the amendment would make it in the bill.

“I don’t believe we have a pro-life House,” Gaetz told reporters Thursday, adding he still thought it was important to have lawmakers vote on the record on the policy.

Why is the NDAA so important?

The NDAA is a common battleground for policy debates, but this time around House conservatives heavily pushed to see their demands met. Since the House passed the debt ceiling deal brokered between McCarthy and Biden earlier this year, far-right lawmakers have threatened to stall legislative action.

“What’s the rush?” Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters Tuesday night on the timing of final passage, adding that he did not see a reason why the NDAA had to be finished the week lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill.

The NDAA does not provide funding, but authorizes how money can be spent. Officials from the Department of Defense for several years have urged Congress to act timely to maintain national security. The NDAA is a first-step towards new funding for the military – something Congress will have to deal with later in the year.

“The best way that Congress can ensure our strategic advantage is with an on-time appropriation,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee in May.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a meeting with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

