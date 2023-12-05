House passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism as vote splits Democrats

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a GOP resolution Tuesday condemning anti-Semitism in the United States and around the world in a vote that split Democrats, as some accused Republicans of trying to "weaponize Jewish pain." File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution Tuesday condemning "the drastic rise of anti-Semitism in the United States and around the world" in a vote that split Democrats.

The House resolution, authored by Republican Reps. David Kustoff of Tennessee and Max Miller of Ohio, reaffirms strong support for the Jewish community and calls on world leaders to condemn anti-Semitism, reject all forms of terror, hate, discrimination and harassment against the Jewish community and "clearly and firmly states that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism."

While the House voted 311 to 14 to approve the measure, 92 Democrats voted "present" over concerns that the language was too broad and could interpret any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism. Some accused Republicans of trying to "weaponize Jewish pain."

"Today's resolution, authorized by Representatives Kustoff and Miller and backed by Republican leadership, is just the latest unserious attempt by Republicans to weaponize Jewish pain and the serious problem of anti-Semitism to score cheap political points," Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Daniel Goldman of New York and Jamie Raskin of Maryland wrote in a statement Tuesday, as they urged their colleagues to vote "present."

Kustoff and Miller, who are both Jewish, wrote the resolution after the Anti-Defamation League reported a "significant spike in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States" since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's ongoing war in Gaza. In the October report, the ADL said incidents of "harassment, vandalism and assault" had increased 388% over last year.

"The dramatic rise of global anti-Semitism is disgusting and unacceptable in civilized society," Miller wrote after Tuesday's vote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our leaders must have the courage to condemn all forms of hate and anti-Semitism. I'm proud that Congress passed our resolution to condemn anti-Semitism in the U.S. and abroad."

Tuesday's resolution is not the first to be passed in support of Israel. The House has passed several measures, including one that condemns the support of Hamas and Hezbollah on college campuses, and another calling on Hamas to release all hostages.

During last month's seven-day truce, Hamas released more than 100 hostages of the approximately 240 hostages taken during the initial attack on Israel.

The House also passed a bill in November to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel to support military operations in Gaza. The Republican-backed bill drew criticism from the Senate and the White House because it redirects funds from the IRS and provides no new funding for Ukraine's war against Russia.