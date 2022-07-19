House passes Respect for Marriage Act in move to protect same-sex marriage
All Democratic members of Congress along with 47 Republicans voted for the bill which would codify into law protections for same-sex marriage.
Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage was wrong.
The events of the last few weeks are enough to give you emotional whiplash: In between Ukraine and the pandemic, we’ve been pummeled with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v....
Housing, transport and other U.K. infrastructure was not designed for record 104°F (40°C) temperature.
Curt Young, administrator for the village of Loudonville since July 2008, will begin work for City of Ashland in August.
An electrical transformer caught fire causing a large explosion at the Hoover Dam in Nevada. No one was injured.
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has slammed European pacifists advising Ukraine to lay down arms, saying Ukraine is fighting not just for its own freedom, but for peace in the whole of Europe, as well.
Smead Capital Management CIO Bill Smead joins Yahoo Finance Live to defend his argument that millennial demographic shifts are contributing to inflation and discuss wage growth, the economy, and markets.
Fourteen marines died in a helicopter crash after a mission to capture drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.
Hospitals across the state are in crisis mode. But despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic isn’t the biggest culprit.
In September 2019, according to ISP, the Highland Park Police Department filed a clear and present danger report regarding the man who is now the suspect in the July 4 mass shooting.
"I got one episode of grace. That's it," Lisa Rinna said
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for federal financial and technical resources to assist with the "sharp uptick" in the number of arriving asylum seekers.
Chris Jacobs, no longer facing a GOP primary after ending his reelection bid, said he'd have more to say after the January 6 committee's final report.
The Air Grand Touring boasts eye-popping specs, impressive craftsmanship and engineering, and an overall cool demeanor that's basically impossible to beat.
Bruce McIntyre has spent the past two years raising his son Elias as a single dad after his partner Amber Rose Isaac died following an emergency cesarean section in a New York City hospital. Omari Maynard is also a single dad, raising his son on his own after his his partner Shamony Gibson died 13 days after giving birth in 2019. Since their partners' deaths, McIntyre and Maynard have become vocal forces in the fight to raise awareness and end the Black maternal health crisis in the United States.
In 44 seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," only two contestants identified as plus size—and were sent home early. Here's what needs to change.
Cracks are beginning to form in President Biden’s support among Senate Democrats, who are becoming less bullish about him running for reelection in 2024 after recent polling shows that most Democratic voters want a different nominee in two years. Senate Democrats say Biden’s unpopularity is one of their biggest challenges heading into the midterm…
The duchess, 40, joined the Duke of Sussex, 37, as he made the keynote address in honour of Nelson Mandela International Day.
At least 16 members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were arrested outside the Supreme Court during an abortion rights protest.
