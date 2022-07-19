House passes Respect for Marriage Act in move to protect same-sex marriage

Good Morning America

Bruce McIntyre has spent the past two years raising his son Elias as a single dad after his partner Amber Rose Isaac died following an emergency cesarean section in a New York City hospital. Omari Maynard is also a single dad, raising his son on his own after his his partner Shamony Gibson died 13 days after giving birth in 2019. Since their partners' deaths, McIntyre and Maynard have become vocal forces in the fight to raise awareness and end the Black maternal health crisis in the United States.