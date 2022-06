The AV Club

Sydney Sweeney’s star is currently going super nova. After landing on three of HBO’s biggest and buzziest shows of the last five years and a role in the most-anticipated Marvel movie to date, Madame Web, Sweeney has been picking up real-world Ws across the board. She even did that whole hiding in a tub meme, and, according to Twitter, she bravely brought back the low-rise skirt, the two marks of success in this dog-eat-dog world. So it only seems fitting that she would play Reality Winner, the e