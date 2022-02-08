House passes short-term funding bill as Congress approaches another shutdown deadline

Dylan Wells, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – The House voted on Tuesday to fund the government through March 11 in order to try to avoid a government shutdown on Feb 18, when current funding is set to expire. Now, the Senate must vote on the measure before the bill is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The House voted 272-162 on the short term funding package.

During Biden's presidency, funding on a short-term basis has been the norm. Congress last extended funding into February in a previous package passed in December.

Congress is still working to complete fiscal appropriations for 2022 in the form of a larger bill that would fund the government at new levels for the rest of the fiscal year.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who introduced the Further Additional Extending Government Funding Act on Monday, said in a statement "We are close to reaching a framework government funding agreement, but we will need additional time to complete the legislation in full."

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the House Appropriations Committee chair, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., right, speak about the tax credit during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.
The bill passed Tuesday extends funding at current levels but also adds $350 million to address the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii. In December the U.S. Navy suspended use of the fuel tanks after petroleum leaked into Honolulu's water supply.

More: Navy suspends use of military tank farm above Hawaii aquifer after petroleum leak

"Doing a CR is an admission that we haven't gotten our work done," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Tuesday, referring to the bill, known as a continuing resolution, or CR.

Hoyer said he's "hopeful" a larger bill will be passed in March to fund the government through September.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that he intends to have the Senate take up the short-term funding bill quickly, before the Feb. 18 deadline. He too is "optimistic" Democrats and Republicans can agree on a larger funding deal by March 11.

While essential functions would continue, a shutdown would furlough hundreds of thousands of federal employees. National parks, museums, and other federally funded agencies would close.

The last government shutdown lasted 35 days, from December 2018 to January 2019.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House passes funding bill to avoid government shutdown

