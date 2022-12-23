House passes spending bill with Ukraine aid
A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday. (Dec. 23)
The House has passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill, and President Biden is expected to sign it.
Diane McBain, a '60s actress, famously worked with Elvis Presley in 1966’s “Spinout," when she battled it out for the singer's affection. She later appeared in "Batman" as Pinky Pinkston.
Lithuania has become the first European NATO member to order the kamikaze drone.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy gave a speech regarding the government spending plan that would avoid a government shutdown on Friday, Dec 23.
City officials and outreach workers across the United States were rushing to get people off the streets this week, turning sites such as libraries and arenas into shelters to mitigate a humanitarian crisis caused by freezing weather and an influx of migrants. Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services opened libraries and police stations as warming stations, while shelters in cities as far south as Baton Rouge, Louisiana, expanded hours and bed capacity as temperatures were expected to sink to the teens in Fahrenheit (below -10 degrees Celsius) on Friday night. Officials in Denver, Colorado, where the temperature of minus 24 degrees Fahrenheit (-31 degrees Celsius) on Thursday became the second-coldest in the city's history, opened the Coliseum as a shelter this week.
Tausili Akana is the No. 1 overall recruit from Utah and the No. 4 edge in the country.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was at the White House for a joint press conference with Joe Biden to discuss the ongoing war with Russia.
Cars like this are the pinnacle of custom automotive art.
The wintry murder mystery starring Christian Bale is a whodunit reinvented as a 19th-century mood board
Elite development could have more players jumping in the boat.
A winter storm has also disrupted holiday travel, with thousands of flights cancelled in both countries.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will include more aid for Ukraine.
Finance guru Dave Ramsey also believes there's one more task to add to your to-do list. "A presale home inspection might cost a few hundred dollars, but it'll be money well spent," the Ramsey Solutions blog reads. Getting your home inspected before listing it might seem smart and, indeed, it does have some perks such as giving you time to fix issues that occur before they turn off potential buyers.
The maximum Social Security benefit for 2023 will rise to an impressive $4,555 per month for qualifying retirees. However, hardly any recipients will actually earn that lofty amount. Good Question:...
Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package of YouTube TV and "standalone a-la-carte" on YouTube Primetime Channels starting in 2023.
A handful of hardliner GOPers refused to clap, stand or even attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy's address to Congress on Wednesday, showing a rift in the party.
(Reuters) -Michael Bloomberg has expressed the desire to own a big-name newspaper but so far has not reached out to Rupert Murdoch to discuss a possible acquisition of Dow Jones and its flagship publication the Wall Street Journal, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. News website Axios reported earlier on Friday the billionaire owner of Bloomberg L.P. was interested in acquiring either WSJ parent Dow Jones from Murdoch's News Corp, or the Washington Post from Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, citing a source familiar with Bloomberg's thinking.
Tampa prosecutors on Wednesday announced that former NFL star and Miami native Antonio Brown won’t face charges after his alleged victim recanted her testimony.
Led by Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, women's pro tennis players and golfers are cashing in, totaling nearly $224 million in earnings in 2022.