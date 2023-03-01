House passes three-strike for juvenile offenders in South Dakota

PIERRE — The House of Representatives voted 62-7 on Tuesday in favor of a bill that would place juvenile offenders into Department of Correction custody after three infractions committed in a 12-month period.

SB 4, the result of a package of legislation out of a summer study into juvenile justice across the state, would offer intervention for a juvenile who's been repeatedly in trouble with the law and provide programming offered in DOC, Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls, said.

She added that judges would have discretion when it came to admitting a child to DOC custody.

More:Juvenile justice reform focused on more intervention before trial moves forward

"The Department of Corrections is meant to be that last step option, but it might be the one thing that actually saves these kids and gets them some resources that they need," Rehfeldt said.

During committee hearings, proponents of the bill said it would target about 50 children a year and allow those children in rural areas to get intervention, such as substance abuse counseling.

Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, said some kids need discipline.

"Now all of a sudden we cannot arrest or incarcerate a juvenile anymore," he said, pointing to the 2015 juvenile justice reform laws that dramatically changed how South Dakota penalizes juveniles. "So now we're dealing with this middle class of crimes. This bill, it's a step in the right direction."

However, Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, pointed to a reversion of $3 million of state funds that could be used to help juveniles involved in the justice system.

"We have the dollars to do more with these kids who are in crisis," she said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: House passes three-strike rule for juvenile offenders in South Dakota