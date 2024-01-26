House Passes Wenstrup's Social Security Child Protection Act

Jan. 26—WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, spoke after the House passed H.R. 3667, the Social Security Child Protection Act of 2023, his bipartisan legislation his office said will protect victims of identity fraud.

Wenstrup's office said the Social Security Administration's current policies make it challenging for families to obtain a new social security number after a child's Social Security number has been compromised.

The legislation would direct the Social Security Administration to issue a new Social Security number to a child under the age of 14 if that child's Social Security card was lost or stolen while being sent.

"Parents and families across America should be able to protect their children if their child's social security number is compromised," Wenstrup said. "This legislation will give families the tools they need to replace their child's Social Security number if their card has been lost or stolen early in life. I am pleased that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle see the value of this legislation to help American families."

Wenstrup represents Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Lawrence County. He is set to retire at the end of 2024 and the race for his successor will be on primary and general election ballots this year.