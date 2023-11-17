House pet mistaken as cougar in Tigard ‘happens more than you think’: State officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You know that cougar that was spotted in Tigard last Thursday evening? Well, it turns out it wasn’t a big cat after all.

According to the City of Tigard, the animal spotted at Cook Park was considerably smaller than expected. In fact, it was just a house cat.

City officials revealed the mistake Friday morning, saying “it happens more than you think.”

“While Tigard has had confirmed sightings in the past, thankfully, this time around, it was not one. It’s better to be cautious and aware, and our community’s vigilance is greatly appreciated,” The City of Tigard Public Works said on social media.

However, several other cougar sightings have been recorded in Oregon.

In August, a rash of cougar sightings near Cannon Beach was followed by a video of the big cats roaming the Proposal Rock Loop near the densely forested Cascade Head preserve. Just last month, another was spotted lurking in the greater Salem area.

There have been many cougar sightings all around Oregon:

According to the ODFW’s website, cougar sightings in the state are usually rare, though it is home to more than 6,000 of the predators. The following is an excerpt of their description:

Native to Oregon, cougars range throughout the state, the highest densities occur in the Blue Mountains in the northeastern part of the state and in the southwestern Cascade Mountains. Their primary food source is deer, but they will also consume elk, raccoons, bighorn sheep, and other mammals and birds. Cougars are territorial animals and maintain home ranges of up to 100 miles. Most active at dawn and dusk, cougars are lone hunters. They are generally solitary animals, except for mothers who remain with kittens for about two years. While actual cougar sightings have increased, coyotes, bobcats and dogs are often mistaken for cougars. A cougar can be identified by its large size, cat-like appearance, consistent tan or tawny body color, and long tail. An adult cougar’s tail is nearly three feet long and a third to a half of its total length. Cougar tracks can be differentiated from dog tracks by paying attention to detail.

