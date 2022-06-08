House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN FREKING
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a protest near Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots networks, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. Protesters are demanding that Congress act on gun safety issues. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a protest sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety near Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.

The legislation passed by a mostly party-line vote of 223-204. It has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks. But the House bill does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to frame for voters in November where they stand on policies that polls show are widely supported.

“We can't save every life, but my God, shouldn't we try? America we hear you, and today in the House we are taking the action you are demanding," said Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas). “Take note of who is with you and who is not."

The push comes after a House committee heard wrenching testimony from recent shooting victims and family members, including from 11-year-old girl Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot at the Uvalde elementary school.

The seemingly never-ending cycle of mass shootings in the United States has rarely stirred Congress to act. But the shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde has revived efforts in a way that has lawmakers from both parties talking about the need to respond.

“It's sickening, it's sickening that our children are forced to live in this constant fear," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).

Pelosi said the House vote would “make history by making progress." But it's unclear where the House measure will go after Wednesday's vote, given that Republicans were adamant in their opposition.

“The answer is not to destroy the 2nd Amendment, but that is exactly where the Democrats want to go," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

The work to find common ground is mostly taking place in the Senate, where support from 10 Republicans will be needed to get a bill signed into law. Nearly a dozen Democratic and Republican senators met privately for an hour Wednesday in hopes of reaching a framework for compromise legislation by week’s end. Participants said more conversations were needed about a plan that is expected to propose modest steps.

In a measure of the political peril that efforts to curb guns pose for Republicans, five of the six lead Senate GOP negotiators do not face reelection until 2026. They are Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. The sixth, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, is retiring in January. It’s also notable that none of the six is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

While Cornyn has said the talks are serious, he has not joined the chorus of Democrats saying the outlines of a deal could be reached by the end of this week. He told reporters Wednesday that he considers having an agreement before Congress begins a recess in late June to be “an aspirational goal.”

The House bill stitches together a variety of proposals Democrats had introduced before the recent shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. The suspects in the shootings at the Uvalde elementary school and Buffalo supermarket were both just 18, authorities say, when they bought the semiautomatic weapons used in the attacks. The bill would increase the minimum age to buy such weapons to 21.

“A person under 21 cannot buy a Budweiser. We should not let a person under 21 buy an AR-15 weapon of war," said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance).

Republicans have noted that a U.S. appeals court ruling last month found California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 was unconstitutional.

“This is unconstitutional, and it's immoral. Why is it immoral? Because we're telling 18, 19 and 20-year-olds to register for the draft. You can go die for your country. We expect you to defend us, but we're not going to give you the tools to defend yourself and your family," said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky).

The House bill also includes incentives designed to increase the use of safe gun storage devices and creates penalties for violating safe storage requirements, providing for a fine and imprisonment of up to five years if a gun is not properly stored and is subsequently used by a minor to injure or kill themselves or another individual.

It also builds on the Biden administration’s executive action banning fast-action “bump-stock” devices and “ghost guns” that are assembled without serial numbers.

The House is also expected to approve a bill Thursday that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people who are believed to be at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have such “red flag laws.” Under the House bill, a judge could issue an order to temporarily remove and store the firearms until a hearing can be held no longer than two weeks later to determine whether the firearms should be returned or kept for a specific period.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to meet with allies in Germany, Spain amid Ukraine war

    President Joe Biden will meet with allies in Germany and Spain in late June as he tries to hold together the fragile coalition opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The White House announced Wednesday that Biden will travel to southern Germany on June 25 to attend a Group of Seven summit of leaders of the world's major industrialized nations. The twin summits are being held around the four-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as the United States and its allies are being urged to send longer-range and more advanced weaponry to Ukraine as Moscow looks to consolidate its gains in the country's east.

  • These are the five most dreaded words at the office

    Yahoo Finance Live review some of the most workplace habits and lingo, including Google docs.

  • Dayton man sentenced for 13-hour standoff, assault

    A Dayton man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a 13-hour standoff with police in January 2020.

  • Uvalde victim’s parents and a student who survived testify before Congress

    Survivors and family members of victims of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., testify before House members at hearing on the gun violence epidemic.

  • Security guard dies after apparent fall at The Country Club in Brookline ahead of U.S. Open

    A security guard at The Country Club in Brookline died early Wednesday morning after they fell while working at the golf course ahead of the U.S. Open.

  • Osprey carrying 5 Marines crashes in Southern California desert

    The crash occurred about 50 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • US networks to air January 6 hearings – but Fox News sticks with Tucker Carlson

    Public hearings by House committee investigating Capitol attack will be broadcast live on all main TV networks except Fox News

  • Panel investigating Jan 6 riot to release findings

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will reveal its findings in a hearing Thursday, setting out to establish a historical record of the causes and consequences of the domestic attack on the U.S. government. (June 7)

  • The Ukrainian civilians learning to clear mines

    STORY: Ukrainian civilians are being taught how to remove mines and unexploded ordnance from deserted battlefields.As the war with Russia rages on, demining crews are being trained by the Danish Refugee Council, an NGO that was among the first international humanitarian aid organizations to establish a formal partnership with Ukraine's State Emergency Services.In Ichnia, in the south west of Ukraine's Chernihiv region, deminers scour a dirt track with detectors, listening for any warning sounds that could indicate a possible find.37-year-old Elena gave up her job as a fitness instructor to travel around the country clearing it of mines.“I have received some training; we attend training sessions regularly. So there is no fear, you are aware of what you are doing and why. We aren’t afraid. If you follow the rules and safety protocols, everything will turn out alright.”The team have already found 26 artillery shells around the dirt track, Elena told Reuters.Farmers and local civilians are in particular danger from abandoned mines, says the demining crew's team leader Maxim Sereda.“All farmers are actively sowing any territory they can use. They can’t use this road, so we made a decision to clean it out for farmers’ further use. This way they can feel safe while processing and gathering crops, which helps support Ukraine during the war.”With the harvest season starting soon, many farmers ignore the risks to work in and travel through fields that were active battlegrounds mere weeks ago.

  • Banning Teenagers From Buying AR-15s Runs Into Wall Of GOP Resistance

    After two mass murders by 18-year-olds, raising the age limit for gun purchases appears to be too much to ask.

  • Browns excuse QB Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp

    In yet another sign that Mayfield is unlikely to ever play for the Browns again, the two sides agree to have him excused from mandatory minicamp:

  • Bannon Subpoenas Pelosi, Jan. 6 Committee In Contempt Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon’s lawyers are seeking to question under oath Speaker Nancy Pelosi and every member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot as part of a legal challenge to whether the panel was properly formed.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Ar

  • Brazil sends helicopters to search for 2 missing in Amazon

    Brazilian authorities began using helicopters Wednesday to search a remote area of the Amazon rainforest for a British journalist and Indigenous official missing more than three days. Civil police in Amazonas state also said they had identified a suspect, who was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit, which is common practice in the region. The suspect, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also known as “Pelado,” remained in custody, he said.

  • Brian Kelly sheds some light on his Notre Dame exit

    Kelly spoke more about his decision to come to LSU.

  • More uncertainty for Baker & Watson, Broncos sell for $4.65B & updates on Metcalf, Kupp & Samuel

    Charles Robinson welcomes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler onto the podcast to discuss Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, the Denver Broncos and more.

  • Tiger Woods reveals why he won't compete at 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline

    The U.S. Open returns to The Country Club in Brookline next week, but golf's biggest star, Tiger Woods, won't be competing.

  • Study Finds 10% of Twitter Active Accounts Post Spam, Bolstering Elon Musk Skepticism About Platform’s Claims

    A new study estimates that upwards of 10% of Twitter active accounts post spam content — double the company’s own claims. The report from U.K.-based data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData comes as Elon Musk, the billionaire Twitter power-user, has threatened to nix his $44 billion deal for the social network over the question of the […]

  • What you need to know about the Jan. 6 hearings

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its first primetime hearing on Thursday night — the first of a series of hearings stemming from its 11-month probe of the events surrounding the deadly riot.

  • A Timeline of Failed Attempts to Address U.S. Gun Violence

    For more than a decade, as mass shooting has followed mass shooting in the United States, Democrats in Congress have proposed gun restrictions to try to prevent the next tragedy, hoping that the fresh outrage and anguish of another massacre would finally yield some consensus. Each time — after gun massacres at concerts, grocery stores, a Bible study and, most wrenchingly, elementary schools — they have failed amid Republican opposition. “We have these truly horrific moments, and then it seems li

  • Eagles rookie Jordan Davis explains his biggest Philly culture shock

    Jordan Davis grew up in North Carolina and played college ball in Georgia, so he's still adjusting to some things about living up in the Delaware Valley. By Adam Hermann