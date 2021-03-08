House prepares to pass $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan

  • Oops!
The Biden administration needs nearly every Democratic vote for the president's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Nancy Cordes shares what the White House is doing to keep Democrats on board.

NORAH O'DONNELL: Now to here in Washington. Tonight, the White House is not taking anything for granted as it pushes for final House approval of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package this week. The president needs almost every Democratic vote. CBS's Nancy Cordes joins us from the White House. All right, Nancy, big Senate vote passing it, now what does the administration do to get it over the finish line?

NANCY CORDES: Well, Norah they are making calls, trying to keep all House Democrats on board to vote yes, because they know they can't rely on any Republican support for this bill. And the case that they're making to any Democrats who might be disappointed by some of the trims that took place to the bill in the Senate is that it is still, in their words, one of the most progressive bills of all time.

A $1.9 trillion spending package that expands the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, extends $300 federal unemployment benefits into September, and of course, provides those $1,400 per person stimulus checks for about 85% of US households. And if this bill does pass this week, Norah, the White House says those checks will start going out by the end of the month.

NORAH O'DONNELL: Nancy Cordes, thank you.

  • Biden administration to offer $250 million in grants to help address COVID response inequities

    The Biden administration will offer $250 million in federal grants to community organizations working to combat inequities in the response to the coronavirus, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday.Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color and other underserved populations. Racial disparities in the coronavirus vaccine rollout have become a particular concern as the U.S. strives for herd immunity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Minority Health will run the initiative, which is called "Advancing Health Literacy to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19."The office will offer grants to local governments working with community-based organizations to improve testing efforts, contact tracing and preventative measures. It's projected to fund approximately 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years, according to the HHS.The Office of Minority Health will accept applications through April 20.What she's saying: "Our goal is to provide underserved communities with the information they need to stay safe and to get vaccinated. And remember, information and education, of course, save lives," Harris said Monday. "When folks have the information and the education, they have the tools that equip them to take care of themselves and their family," she added. The big picture: People of color remain at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus.Of nearly 32 million people who have received at least one vaccine dose and racial or ethnicity data are available, 65.4% were white, 8.5% were Black, 7.1% were Hispanic, 4.7% were Asian, 1.7% were Native American or Alaskan Native, and 0.3% were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, per the CDC.Mistrust of the vaccine continues to be a challenge for Black communities due to centuries of medical malpractice by the government.Go deeper: COVID-19 is accelerating an unfair futureLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Child tax credit expansion sets up showdown with GOP

    The massive coronavirus relief plan making its way to President Joe Biden’s desk includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty. It also sets up a potential political showdown with Republicans over an issue that Democrats believe could drive significant wins for the party in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond. The American Rescue Plan, expected to receive final approval this week, temporarily raises the child tax credit, now at a maximum of $2,000, to as much as $3,600 per child annually.

  • Senate Passes Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package

    Mar.08 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package will sail through the House when it takes up the bill on Tuesday, according to Democratic lawmakers and aides, even after proposals progressives championed were scaled back. Kevin Cirilli reports.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit Enshrined in Relief Bill Could Substantially Cut Poverty — and Lift Academic Performance

    The House of Representatives is expected to approve the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package at the center of President Biden’s domestic agenda — on Tuesday. While education observers will celebrate the inclusion of billions of dollars in aid to schools, one of its tax provisions also holds indirect but […]

  • Biden Says Stimulus Checks Are Coming This Month

    Over the weekend, the Senate passed a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that includes boosted unemployment benefits, expanded health insurance subsidies, a more generous Child Tax Credit, and a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth $1,400 apiece. The Senate bill allows individuals earning up to $75,000 or married couples earning up to $150,000 to collect a full stimulus payment. All told, around 12 million Americans who were eligible for a stimulus payment during the first two rounds won't be able to collect one this time around.

  • President Biden on verge of signing COVID-19 relief package

    President Joe Biden could soon sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, which passed in the Senate over the weekend. Despite some GOP-approved amendments in the bill, no Republican senator voted for it. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBSN AM" with the latest on the package, an executive order on voting rights and more.

  • The White House says a 'large number' of Americans will receive $1,400 stimulus checks by the end of March

    The administration said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was "focused like a laser" on getting checks out the door this month.

  • Biden’s Giant Stimulus to Easily Pass House, Democrats Say

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package is poised to sail through the House when it takes up the bill as soon as Tuesday, according to Democratic lawmakers and aides, even after proposals progressives championed were scaled back.The Senate’s changes to the House-passed bill, made to appease moderates and comply with parliamentary rules, included dropping a proposed minimum wage increase but are unlikely to prove enough to make progressive Democrats vote against it.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can only afford to have four Democrats oppose a bill for it to pass, if all members are voting and Republicans are lined up in opposition, given her party’s thin majority. Two Democrats joined a united GOP in voting against the initial version of the stimulus.Pelosi on Sunday predicted the bill will pass.“In two days, the House will have a resounding, hopefully bipartisan, vote for justice,” Pelosi said in a letter to her caucus on Sunday. “We can then send it to the president and move quickly to distribute its life-saving resources.”Vote TimingThe timeline for the final vote on the bill in the House could potentially slip to Wednesday, due purely to logistics, according to a Democratic aide. The Senate as of midday Monday had yet to send its paperwork over to the other chamber, the aide said.Other senior lawmakers agreed with Pelosi that the bill will pass.“I don’t think there is any trouble. What Democrat is going to vote against a bill that cuts poverty by a third, expands child tax credits and SNAP, gives $1,400 to 80% of their constituents?” said Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, a chief architect of the American Rescue Plan bill. SNAP refers to a federal food-assistance program.With Biden now cruising to his first legislative victory less than two months after proposing his relief bill, economists have baked its effects into their forecasts for a stronger recovery in 2021.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists see the unemployment rate tumbling to 4.1% by year-end, from 6.2% in February. They see employment climbing by more than 6 million for 2021, making up much of the 9.4 million plunge in payrolls last year.“Growth will be rip-roaring during the coming year,” Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi wrote Sunday, citing additional fiscal stimulus, the end of the pandemic and consumers emerging from lockdown.The outsize stimulus has propelled a surge in bond yields, with 10-year rates punching through to the highest levels in more than a year last week.Deadline NearsDemocratic aides said the looming March 14 expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits makes for a strong disincentive for any rank-and-file members to try to force a renegotiation with the Senate. That could risk missing the deadline, with assistance lapsing.Progressives who had expressed concern about any changes in the Senate so far are holding their fire, with the Congressional Progressive Caucus issuing a statement calling the upper chamber’s changes “minor.”The Sunrise Movement, a group devoted to fighting climate change, criticized the exclusion of the minimum wage increase -- a priority for progressives -- while still saying the package could eventually become comparable to New Deal programs driven by former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.“The passing of this stimulus package is historic. It is a big shift from 2009 and shows that Biden has the potential to be an FDR President,” said Ellen Sciales, spokesperson for group. “However, it’s an embarrassment that Democrats in full control of Congress and the White House couldn’t pass a $15 minimum wage they promised.”The Senate reduced weekly supplemental unemployment benefit to $300 per week through Sept. 6, compared with $400 through August in the House bill. The new version also now lets individuals earning up to $150,000 to collect $10,200 in benefits tax free.Senate’s TweaksWhile the ceiling for zeroing out stimulus checks was lowered to $80,000 from $100,000 by the Senate, the bill now made student-loan relief tax-free. A progressive attempt to add a phased-in $15 minimum wage to the package failed when eight senators in the Democratic caucus voted Friday against waiving budget rules to allow it in the bill.Marathon negotiations Friday night showcased the delicate balance of power in the Senate, and the sway of moderates. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer contended with a move by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin to back a GOP proposal to phase out the enhanced jobless benefits by mid-July.With Schumer arguing that such a change could cause trouble in the House, Manchin ultimately compromised, and backed the deal to keep aid going until September.Although most House Democrats have applauded the bill’s progressive elements, even with the Senate changes, there is still a chance for defections. A spokesman for New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman said she is still undecided on whether to support the bill.“I didn’t think that, when we were going to be fighting for working people, we’d be fighting with our own party,” Watson Coleman said in a statement.Progressive Democrats are already turning their attention to getting their proposals in a second budget reconciliation bill -- which allows for Senate approval by a simple majority, rather than the usual 60 votes to cut off debate. Congress is expected to take up the next reconciliation bill before the August recess.Read More: Biden’s Economic Legacy at Stake as Next Package Takes ShapeThe White House is already engaged in crafting a “Build Back Better” package that is expected include both infrastructure investments and progressive priorities like funding for child and elder care.“There’s still work to be done, but this is a crucial down-payment on the $3-to-$4.5 trillion in stimulus needed to fully recover,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal tweeted after the Senate passed the bill.(Updates with potential of vote slipping to Wednesday, in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congresswoman Katie Porter says $1.9 trillion relief bill has "a lot of wins"

    The House is set to vote on President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan as early as Tuesday. Over the weekend, the Senate stripped progressive priorities passed by the House, including increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Congresswoman Katie Porter, a Democrat from California, joined CBSN to give her take on the bill as well as discuss her latest climate change proposal.

  • Senate COVID relief bill paves way for student debt forgiveness through executive action

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which cleared the chamber Saturday, was amended to remove taxes on forgiven student loan debt through 2025, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: The provision, which was included by Democrats this week, paves the way for President Biden to forgive student debt through executive action — one of his campaign promises — without burdening thousands of Americans with a new tax. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFederal law usually treats forgiven debt as taxable income. Biden's pledge to forgive up to $10,000 in debt per individual would have increased "the tax bills of many households by a larger amount than the monthly payments they would have paid on the debt for that year," former Obama administration official Adam Looney tells the Journal.Where it stands: The House is now expected to pass the bill for President Biden to sign it into law.The government will lose some $44 million in revenue because of the provision, WSJ writes, citing the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.Details: All federal student loans are eligible, including state education loans, institutional loans, private student loans and private parent loans.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

