BP reports record profits as energy prices surge - live updates

BP has reported record profits that more than doubled to $27.7bn (£23bn) last year after energy prices surged higher.

However, it has cut its climate change ambitions, aiming to reduce carbon emissions form its oil and gas production by between 20-30pc by 2030, having previously committed to 35-40pc.

Oil and gas production will be around two million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2030, it said.

The company said that it would invest an additional $8bn (£6.6bn) each in the energy transition, and in oil and gas, as chief executive Bernard Looney promised to keep affordable energy flowing.

Mr Looney said: "We are strengthening BP, with our strongest upstream plant reliability on record and our lowest production costs in 16 years, helping to generate strong returns and reducing debt for the 11th quarter in a row.

"Importantly, we are delivering for our shareholders - with buybacks and a growing dividend.

"This is exactly what we said we would do and will continue to do - performing while transforming."

The massive profit is set to put BP at the centre of another political battle.

Last week Shell reported its highest profit in history, sparking calls for an additional windfall tax.

BP 'laughing all the way to the bank' says TUC

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak, reporting on the record BP profit figures, said:

As millions struggle to heat their homes and put food on the table, BP are laughing all the way to the bank. Hard-pressed families will rightly feel furious - they are being treated like cash machines. This boils down to political choices. Ministers are letting big oil and gas companies pocket billions in excess profits. But they are refusing to give nurses, teachers and other key workers a decent pay rise. We need a government on the side of working people, not fat cat energy producers. That means imposing a higher windfall tax on the likes of BP and Shell. It means giving public servants fair pay. And it means giving households extra financial support as bills rise this April.

BP 'mining gold out of vast suffering'

Greenpeace UK's head of climate justice, Kate Blagojevic, said:

BP is yet another fossil fuel giant mining gold out of the vast suffering caused by the climate and energy crisis. What's worse, their green plans seem to have been strongly undermined by pressure from investors and governments to make even more dirty money out of oil and gas. This is precisely why we need governments to intervene to change the rules.

She added: "It's time to stop drilling and start making polluters, not communities, who did least to cause the problem, pay the price for the climate damage they are causing all around the world."

BP cuts climate change pledge

Oil giant BP has made a big cut to the ambition of its climate change pledge.

The business said it expects the carbon emissions form its oil and gas production will fall by between 20-30pc by 2030, when compared to 2019. Its previous target had been a 35-40pc drop in emissions.

It comes as the business said that its oil and gas production will be around two million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2030.

This is 25pc lower than in in 2019, but its previous plan had been to cut production by 40pc.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said:

We need continuing near-term investment into today's energy system, which depends on oil and gas, to meet today's demands and to make sure the transition is an orderly one. We have high-quality options throughout our portfolio, allowing us to choose only the best. We will prioritise projects where we can deliver quickly, at low cost, using our existing infrastructure, allowing us to minimise additional emissions and maximise both value and our contribution to energy security and affordability.

BP profits surge amid runaway gas prices

Profit more than doubled at oil giant BP last year as the business benefited from runaway gas prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

The company said that it would invest an additional $8bn (£6.6bn) each in the energy transition, and in oil and gas, as boss Bernard Looney promised to keep affordable energy flowing.

The business said that underlying replacement cost profit - the figure most followed by analysts - had reached $27.7bn (£23bn) last year.

The measure was slightly lower in the last three months of the year compared to previous quarters at $4.8bn (£4bn).

BP said that the result had been affected by its gas marketing division, which saw below average results after an exceptional third quarter.

The massive profit is set to put BP at the centre of another political battle. Last week Shell reported its highest profit in history, sparking calls for an additional windfall tax.

House price declines slow in January

House prices were flat last month, according to an influential index, halting their biggest decline since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The average sale price stood at £281,684 in January, down barely from £281,713 in December, according to lender Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth has slowed to 1.9pc, down from 2.1pc in December.

The figures are slightly more positive than data published by Nationwide earlier this month, which said the average sale price fell to £258,297 in January, down from £262,068 in December, a fall of 0.6pc.

It comes after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point to 4pc on Thursday, heaping more pressure onto mortgage payers.

Good morning

Losses in house prices slowed down in January after four months of declines according to the Halifax.

The lender said that the average sale price stood at £281,684 in January, down barely from £281,713 in December.

Asian share markets mostly stabilised after steep losses in the past 24 hours, while the US dollar remained elevated as investors considered the prospects for interest rates to remain higher for longer in many developed economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4pc, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 was trading higher ahead of the Reserve Bank's decision but slid into negative territory after the official cash rate was raised by 25 basis points. The benchmark index closed down nearly 0.5pc.

Tokyo shares ended flat as investors sat on their hands ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's remarks later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei index edged down less than 0.1pc to 27,685.47, while the broader Topix index added 0.2pc to 1,983.40.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was trading 0.7pc higher and China's bluechip CSI300 Index was up 0.1pc.