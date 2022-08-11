House prices to climb further despite rate fears – live updates

Louis Ashworth
·5 min read
Housebuilding - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Housebuilding - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

House prices will keep rising in the next year, even as higher interest rates and the soaring cost of living puts off more buyers, a respected survey shows.

A lack of properties for sale is expected boost prices, even as buyer interest wanes, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

While sales continued to decline in July compared with the previous month, RICS said a net balance of 63pc of surveyors reported an increase in house prices rather than a decline.

This “firmly upward trend” was reported across the UK, and is expected to continue over the next 12 months, RICS said.

However, with fewer properties on the market, sales expectations were the most downbeat since March 2020, at the start of the pandemic. The average estate agent had 36 properties on their books last month, close to an all-time low.

07:58 AM

Economist: ‘Matter of time’ before house prices fall

Despite the still-upbeat assessment of surveyors, Capital Economics’s Andrew Wishart reckons it’s “just a matter of time” before house prices follow activity lower.

Commenting on the RICs survey, he said:

While we suspect supply will remain tight, we don’t think that will be enough to prevent a drop in prices. With the new buyer enquiries balance still lower than the sales instructions balance, the survey remains consistent with prices falling by the end of the year.

Here’s that relationship, charted:

Capital Economics
Capital Economics

Mr Wishart added:

Other commentators are arguing that tight supply will support prices. But the historical record shows that increases in interest rates of the scale we are seeing now is always a precursor of house price falls.

07:44 AM

Era of €10 flights is over, says Ryanair boss

Michael O'Leary - Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg
Michael O'Leary - Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

The age of the €10 plane ticket is over amid soaring fuel costs, the chief executive of Ryanair has warned.

Michael O’Leary said the budget airline’s average fair would rise over the coming years, from €40 to around €50 in the next half decade.

He told the BBC’s Today programme:

There’s no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares – the one euro fares, the €0.99 fares, even the €9.99 fares – I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years…

We think people will continue to fly frequently. But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive and therefore my view of life is that people will trade down in their many millions.

07:34 AM

Truss-backing economist: let banks lend to get renters on housing ladder

Gerard Lyons - Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
Gerard Lyons - Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

RICS’ report comes as a separate paper called on policymakers to shake-up mortgage rules and remove red tape preventing millions of renters from getting on the housing ladder.

Gerard Lyons, former economic adviser to prime minister Boris Johnson, urged the government to move away from taxpayer-funded schemes and give banks the power to lend more money to people they think are less risky.

The influential economist, who is backing Liz Truss to become the next prime minister, also said renters should be allowed to use their payment history to boost their chances of getting a mortgage.

Longer fixed-rate deals and bigger mortgages for safer borrowers would also get more people on the ladder, he said. Mr Lyons claimed up to three million people could benefit from the changes.

07:24 AM

Supply remains crucial despite rate worries

Even as rising mortgage rates, falling real wages and recession fears drag on the demand side of the housing market, it’s supply – or a severe lack thereof – that underpins surveyors’ bullish view on prices. Per RICS:

Prices continue to rise across all parts of the UK, even if the rate of growth has softened in many cases compared with earlier in the year. Limited supply available is still seen as a crucial factor underpinning the market.

Rental demand also remained strong, according to RICS, with a net balance of 36pc of property professionals reporting an increase. However, with more landlords taking their properties off the market, rents are also expected to rise in the near-term.

07:16 AM

Agenda: House prices rise despite interest rates pushing up costs for buyers

Good morning. Rapidly-rising interest rates won’t take the heat out of the UK’s housing market, a new report says.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) says a lack of properties coming onto the market will offset waning interest from buyers in the coming year.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is set for a mild rally as relief from yesterday’s cooler-than-expected US inflation figures buoys markets.

5 things to start your day 

1) How stealth taxes became Gordon Brown’s grimmest legacy  Frozen thresholds amid soaring inflation mean one worker in every nine pays the higher rate of income tax

2) Britain faces threat of rolling blackouts as electricity rationing becomes ‘load shedding’  As supplies falter, the UK could see the first managed decline of its energy system for decades

3) Top banker quits after telling female colleague he needed ‘love and affection’  Citigroup dealmaker Jan Skarbek was suspended after allegedly making the comments on a staff getaway

4) Russia starts stripping aircraft for parts as sanctions bite  Aeroflot forced to cannibalise planes to keep flying

5) Disney plans ad-funded version of streaming service in battle with Netflix  Marvel and Star Wars owner defies slowdown fears with big jump in subscribers

What happened overnight 

Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains on Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index climbing 1.17 per cent, or 229.73 points, to 19,840.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.42 per cent, or 13.45 points, to 3,243.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.47 per cent, or 10.18 points, to 2,191.01.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Antofagasta, Coca-Cola HBC, Derwent London, Entertain, M&G, Network International Holdings, OSB Group, Petrofac, Prudential, Savills, Spirax-Sarco Engineering (interims)

  • Economics: Jobless claims (US), producer price index (US)

Recommended Stories

  • Shop this luxury deal to become a next-level host

    Become the best host around with this luxurious whiskey glass set.

  • Confidence drains from UK housing market, RICS says

    Expectations for activity in Britain's housing market have dried up quickly thanks to a worsening economic outlook and rising interest rates, an industry survey showed on Thursday. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said its gauge of sales expectations for the coming 12 months slid to -36% in July from June's -21%, the lowest reading since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The survey was conducted before the Bank of England last week announced its biggest rate hike since 1995.

  • EU to stand firm in clash with Poland over cash, officials say

    Brussels is unlikely to back down on its demand that Poland respect the rule of law to receive post-pandemic recovery funds, officials said, despite threats from Warsaw that it could block decision-making within the European Union. Poland would be eligible for 24 billion euros in grants and 11.5 billion in very cheap loans from the fund, designed to help member states become greener and more digitalised as their economies recover. But the money is frozen because Poland's ruling PiS party does not want to roll back changes to the judiciary introduced over the last seven years, even though the EU's top court has declared them incompatible with EU treaties.

  • Adani Plans $5.2 Billion Alumina Mill in Growing Metal Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. plans to invest $5.2 billion in setting up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, as Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, adds one more business to his rapidly-expanding empire. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: K

  • National Leaguers with 50 or more home runs in a single season

    What National League sluggers had the biggest home run seasons?

  • Whites-only town booms in 'Rainbow Nation' South Africa

    From a distance, Orania looks like any other small town in rural South Africa.

  • Inflation hits each of us differently. Your age, budget and spending priorities affect how you handle rising prices.

    While rising prices create across-the-board hardship, each of us spends money in our own way, and some types of products and services are rising faster than others. When clients fret about inflation, investment advisers respond with the same handholding they provide in market downturns. “Inflation impacts people who are in buying mode,” said Leslie Thompson, an Indianapolis-based adviser and co-founder of Spectrum Wealth Management.

  • Six ways rising temperatures could affect your health

    As we enter the second heatwave of the summer, we’re more clued up on how to look after our health in the short-term, taking care to avoid heat-stroke and dehydration. However, the perils of the hot spell won’t be over when the weather breaks. As changes in our climate become permanent – forecasters predict we could have a 40-degree spell every three years – scientists are now warning us of the longer-term effects of climate change on our wellbeing.

  • Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Daimler Truck reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues. Revenues reached 12.1 billion euros, beating expectations of six analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 11.8 billion euros. Daimler Truck maintained its full-year outlook for the Group of 7-9% adjusted returns and 48-50 billion euros in revenues, but lowered expected adjusted returns for its Trucks Asia business to 1-3% from 3-5% previously because of the impact of supply chain constraints in China on the second quarter.

  • Dutch insurer Aegon raises forecasts for capital, cashflow

    "The first half year of 2022 was one of the most challenging periods for investors with equity markets experiencing their worst start of the year in over five decades," Aegon Chief Executive Officer Lard Friese said in a statement. Friese said Aegon's operating result was "reflecting the receding impact of COVID-19 and the progress we are making on our operational improvement plan that helped offset the impact from lower equity markets". Aegon forecast operating capital generation of around 1.4 billion euros in 2022, against about 1.2 billion previously.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Investors 'can't really separate' inflation and job market prints: Strategist

    Commonwealth Financial Network CIO Brad McMillan and Burns McKinney, NFJ Investment Group Senior Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss new inflation and CPI data, earnings season, and the semiconductor industry.

  • A Hidden Two-Player Mode Has Been Discovered in Nintendo’s ‘Super Punch-Out!!’

    28 years after the launch of Nintendo’s Super Punch-Out!!, a series of new cheats have been...

  • Disney has 'out-Netflixed Netflix' and other streaming platforms: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners Chief Investment Officer Ivan Feinseth discusses Disney's latest earnings report and how it's starting to stand out among other major streaming competitors.

  • I was CEO of one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders: This move would lower the cost of buying a home.

    Digitizing consumer data would reduce closing costs and make housing more affordable, writes Sanjiv Das.

  • Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call

    The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.

  • This $13 Million Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Has Room for All Your Horses—and Your Mustangs

    With a 16-car garage and its own stables, this place was designed for people who like both kinds of horsepower.

  • New Yorker astounds viewers with tour of a ‘claustrophobic’ studio apartment: ‘You couldn’t pay me to live there’

    A video touring a New York City apartment for rent has TikTokers losing their minds.

  • The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

    From metro areas on both coasts to the middle of the Pacific Ocean, these are the priciest cities in the U.S. to call home.

  • Real Estate Investing: Is House Flipping a Huge Waste of Time?

    There are different ways you can invest in physical real estate. One option is to own an income property, whether it's a short-term rental or a long-term rental. Many real estate investors do quite well flipping houses for a living.