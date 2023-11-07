House prices defy doom-laden predictions

House prices will not fall this year as the property market defies expectations of a crash, economists have said.

Capital Economics now expects house prices to be flat for the year, having revised its forecasts on the back of house price data which showed an unexpected uptick in values last month. The economist group had previously forecast a 5pc fall for 2023, but now says prices will end the year with growth of 0pc.

It came after Halifax’s house price index showed house prices rose 1pc in October, breaking a cycle of six consecutive monthly falls. This was the same uptick recorded by Nationwide last week. Both lenders base their indices on in-house market data.

The increase nudged the average price of a UK property by around £3,000, to £281,974.

The increase followed the Bank of England’s decision to hold interest rates steady at 5.25pc in a boost to mortgage borrowers.

Andrew Wishart, of Capital Economics, said the sharp increase in mortgage rates over the past year had “not [been] sufficient to trigger the leg down” in prices previously predicted.

He added: “With mortgage rates having declined slightly and the labour market likely to remain supportive, we are now likely to pare back our forecast for house price falls in our forthcoming outlook.

“House prices have not only stabilised but reversed some of the drop in prices seen in the third quarter.

“While it would be unprecedented for a rise in mortgage costs of the scale we have seen not to result in house price falls, supportive labour market conditions and generous lender forbearance mean it is plausible.”

The annual rate of house price growth is still down 3.2pc, but was down as much as 4.5pc in September, according to Halifax.

Mr Wishart said if prices remained stable in November and December, then house price inflation would rise zero by the end of the year.

Other experts have said buyers waiting for prices to fall much further may be in for a nasty shock, suggesting prices may have bottomed.

Jonathan Gordon, of property investor IP Global, said construction constraints – coupled with predictions that interest rates have hit their peak – were keeping prices buoyed.

He added: “Many buyers are sitting on their hands under the impression that prices will drop significantly, which is unlikely given supply constraints.

“Buyers holding out for prices to fall a lot more could find it backfires.

“With the Bank Rate being left on hold again last week, there is a chance prices may have bottomed or, at least, not be far off the bottom assuming inflation continues to fall.”

Meanswhile house builders Persimmon announced on Tuesday new home completions were down 37pc year-on-year to just 1,439 in the last quarter.

But its update also showed prices for forward orders of new homes for private sale had only fallen 2pc, to around £277,750.

Charlie Huggins, of investment firm Wealth Club, said a dearth of transactions were helping to maintain prices.

He added: “On balance, we’re probably nearer the end of the housing market downturn than the beginning. But we will need to see interest rate cuts and perhaps further house price declines to build the foundations for a recovery.”

