House prices fall at fastest rate since 2009 as mortgage crisis bites

house prices

Sharp increases in borrowing costs are set to trigger a “significant drag” on the UK housing market as lenders continue to push higher mortgage rates, building society Nationwide has warned.

The building society published figures today showing house prices were down by 3.5pc compared to the same time last year, although they remained broadly flat in June compared to May.

The fall in house prices is the fastest since 2009. But as lending costs rise, a first-time home buyer earning the average wage and buying a typical property with a 20pc deposit would be spending far more if their take-home pay on their mortgage than the long-term average, Nationwide said.

It added: “House prices remain high relative to earnings, and as a result, deposit requirements are still a significant barrier for those looking to enter the market.

“A 10pc deposit on a typical first-time buyer home is equal to around 55pc of gross annual income – this is down from the all-time highs of 59pc prevailing in late 2022, but still marginally above the levels prevailing before the financial crisis struck in 2007/8.”

It comes after most lenders yesterday raised their mortgage rates for two and five-year fixed deals even further, following the Bank of England’s increase to the base rate last week.

The Bank rate jumped from 4.5pc to 5pc last week following worse-than-expected inflation data over the past five weeks.

Nationwide added: “Despite the higher interest rates available to savers, the sharp rise in rents, together with continued high rates of inflation more generally, is continuing to make it difficult for many prospective buyers to save for a deposit.”

All English regions saw a slowing of house price growth compared with the last quarter. London saw a 4.3pc year-on-year decline in house prices, while the Outer Metropolitan region saw a 2.9pc fall.

Across Northern England prices were down 2.7pc, Nationwide said, while Southern England saw a 3.8pc decline. Northern Ireland bucked the trend and was the only area in the UK where prices rose.

Nationwide said a “relatively soft landing” was still possible, despite house prices falling at their fastest pace since in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

“Labour market conditions are expected to remain relatively robust, with the unemployment rate remaining below 5pc, while income growth is projected to remain solid. With bank rates likely to peak in the quarters ahead, longer term interest rates should also start to fall back.

“As a result, a combination of healthy rates of income growth and modest price declines should improve affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.