Raising interest rates sooner would have trashed economy, says Andrew Bailey - live updates

Raising interest rates sooner would have damaged the economy, Andrew Bailey has said.

The Bank of England Governor defended his approach to tightening monetary policy, saying acting too soon would have derailed the UK’s post-pandemic recovery.

Mr Bailey pointed to warnings of a sharp rise in unemployment as the furlough scheme ended.

He told BBC Radio 4: “That would have been a very different scenario if we had raised interest rates.” Asked if such a move would have harmed the economy, he responded: “Yes.”

The comments come amid fierce criticism of the Bank of England over its efforts to tackle inflation, which is now forecast to peak above 13pc later in the year.

Attorney General Suella Braverman this week accused the Bank of acting too slowly and said Liz Truss would review its mandate if she becomes prime minister.

Mr Bailey said he would see out his term as Governor, which runs until 2028, adding that he was open to discussing with the Government how the bank should operate.

It comes a day after the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 1.75pc – the biggest increase in 27 years.

London Stock Exchange launched £750m share buyback

The London Stock Exchange Group will hand £750m to shareholders over the next year after posting a surge in profits.

The financial markets and data group will return the cash to investors through a share buyback after reporting a 73pc jump in pre-tax profits to £803m over the first half of the year.

It said it was boosted by stronger revenue growth and cost management as it highlighted "good momentum" going into the second half of the year.

LSEG said profitability was also solid as it stayed on track with costs and savings targets from the almost £20bn takeover of Refinitiv it sealed in 2020.

David Schwimmer, chief executive officer of LSEG said:

LSEG has delivered a strong first-half performance with continued revenue growth across our businesses. We are managing costs well and we continue to make progress on achievement of synergies. Our cash generation is allowing us to actively deploy capital across organic and inorganic investments, grow our dividend and commence a share buy-back programme, driving further value for our shareholders. We are successfully executing on our strategy, have good momentum going into the second half and our targets remain unchanged.

FTSE 100 opens flat

The FTSE 100 has opened flat after the Bank of England unveiled its biggest interest rate rise in 27 years.

The blue-chip index slipped marginally into the red to 7,445 points.

More reaction: Further house price falls to come

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, says the fall in house prices will deepen.

Negligible monthly declines in house price growth will get steeper. Mortgages have become noticeably more expensive in recent months, which will dampen demand as cheaper offers made earlier this year expire and people roll off fixed-rate deals. At the same time, supply has built as the distortions of the pandemic and stamp duty holiday fade, which will put downwards pressure on prices. The Bank of England’s latest set of economic predictions will impact sentiment, as they did in May, but the fundamentals of the property and labour market are strong and we would expect double-digit annual growth to become single-digit growth by the end of the year.

Reaction: Cheap debt is disappearing fast

Nicky Stevenson, managing director of estate agent group Fine & Country, warns of a 'dampening effect' as borrowing costs rise.

The supply crunch which underpinned the housing market boom has begun to ease in recent months and the pace of price growth has softened slightly as a result. Meanwhile cheap debt is fast disappearing and against this backdrop, we can expect to see a dampening effect as purchasing power continues to be eroded. While the housing market and broader economy do not always move in tandem, the recession predicted by the Bank of England is bound to have an effect on growth and consumer confidence. Mitigating this will be a continued supply-demand imbalance and a loosening of affordability tests which will make thousands of buyers eligible for bigger loans. The outlook for the market as a whole will depend in large part on the pace of monetary tightening in the months ahead.

Where have house prices risen fastest?

While house prices have finally turned negative, they're still much higher than a year ago. What's more, the Halifax figures show the disparity in price growth across the UK.

Wales has moved back to the top of the table for annual house price inflation, up by 14.7pc, with an average property price of £222,639.

It’s closely followed by the south west of England, which also continues to record a strong rate of annual growth, up by 14.3pc, with an average property cost of £310,846.

The rate of annual growth in Northern Ireland eased back slightly to 14.0pc, with a typical home now costing £187,102.

Scotland too saw a slight slowdown in the rate of annual house price inflation, to 9.6pc from 9.9pc. A Scottish home now costs an average of £203,677, another record high for the nation.

While London continues to record slower annual house price inflation than the other UK regions, the rate of 7.9pc is the highest in almost five years.

With an average property now costing £551,777 the capital’s already record average house price continues to push higher, up by £40,361 over the last year. It's still by far the most expensive place in the country to buy a home.

Reaction: Will the new PM try to rally the market?

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, asks if the new prime minister will step in to rally the housing market.

With the first price fall in over 12 months, the slowdown which was expected is seemingly coming to fruition. Higher mortgage rates, increasing inflation and higher cost of development is affecting buyer demand. They are still there but at a more conservative level. Although there is a monthly price fall, this is marginal and house prices are still at record levels, running away from buyers. With fewer sellers and buyers, a continued slowdown is expected. Will the government try to rally the market again with a re structure of stamp duty or other measures, this could be an initiative for any new incoming prime minister?

Halifax: House prices to slow further

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, says house prices are likely to come under more pressure.

Following a year of exceptionally strong growth, UK house prices fell last month for the first time since June 2021, albeit marginally. This left the average house price at £293,221, down £365 from the previous month’s record high. The rate of annual inflation eased slightly, although it’s important to note that house prices remain more than £30,000 higher than this time last year. While we shouldn't read too much into any single month, especially as the fall is only fractional, a slowdown in annual house price growth has been expected for some time. Leading indicators of the housing market have shown a softening of activity, while rising borrowing costs are adding to the squeeze on household budgets against a backdrop of exceptionally high house price-to-income ratios. That said, some of the drivers of the buoyant market we’ve seen over recent years – such as extra funds saved during the pandemic, fundamental changes in how people use their homes, and investment demand, still remain evident. The extremely short supply of homes for sale is also a significant long-term challenge but serves to underpin high property prices. Looking ahead, house prices are likely to come under more pressure as those market tailwinds fade further and the headwinds of rising interest rates and increased living costs take a firmer hold. Therefore a slowing of annual house price inflation still seems the most likely scenario.

House prices fall for first time in a year

Good morning.

After months of relentless growth, house prices have finally fallen.

The latest figures from Halifax show prices dipped 0.1pc in July – the first decline since June 2021. The average value of a home stood at £293,221, which is still 11.8pc higher than a year ago.

The fall reflects the impact of a deepening cost-of-living crisis, as inflation soars and the economy heads towards a recession.

It also comes amid rising borrowing costs, with the Bank of England delivering its biggest interest rate rise for 27 years yesterday as it warned inflation will top 13pc later in the year.

5 things to start your day

1) Runaway inflation raises doubts over Bank's power to rescue the economy Andrew Bailey risks collision with Downing Street as recovery is nowhere in sight

2) West bolsters grain storage across Ukraine border as war threatens harvest Neighbouring countries aim to stop vital supplies rotting amid Russia blockade

3) Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants slash 300 jobs after lockdowns push losses to £7m Celebrity chef's company saw losses climb as revenues dropped in 2021

4) Taxpayer takes stake in helium airship maker backed by Iron Maiden singer Hybrid Air Vehicles is said to have received £900,000 from the Future Fund

5) Three charts that show the economic disaster facing Britain Here are the factors behind the UK's bleak outlook as recession beckons

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks traded higher this morning. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened flat, however it then climbed 0.2pc, while the broader Topix index was up 0.3pc.

Hong Kong stocks extended gains into a third day, with the Hang Seng Index adding 0.5pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.3pc.

