House prices fall for fourth straight month - live updates

Halifax said house prices fell by 1.5pc in December - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

House prices have declined for a fourth month in a row, dropping by more than £4,100 in one month as soaring mortgage rates hurt the sector.

However, the speed of falling property values slowed down in December, falling by 1.5pc compared to 2.4pc in November, according to lender Halifax.

The average home now costs £281,272, down from £285,425 in November. Annual house price growth had been in double figures for most of 2022, peaking at 12.5pc in June, but slowed from 8.2pc in October to 4.7pc in November and just 2pc in December.

Higher borrowing costs and soaring inflation have pumped the brakes on the property boom.

The latest survey sees the Halifax House Price Index hit its 40-year anniversary, with house prices up 974pc since it began in early 1983.

House prices to fall 8pc this year, says Halifax

House prices will fall about 8pc this year, according to Halifax, as the market is high by the economic downturn.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax, said:

As we've seen over the past few months, uncertainties about the extent to which cost of living increases will

impact household bills, alongside rising interest rates, is leading to an overall slowing of the market. The housing market was a mixed picture in 2022. We saw rapid house price growth during the first six months,

followed by a plateau in the summer before prices began to fall from September, as the impact of cost of living

pressures, coupled with a rising rates environment, began to take effect on household finances and demand. These trends need to be viewed in the context of historic prices. The cost of the average home remains high –

greater than it was at the start of 2022 and over 11pc more than house prices at the beginning of 2021. As we enter 2023, the housing market will continue to be impacted by the wider economic environment and, as

buyers and sellers remain cautious, we expect there will be a reduction in both supply and demand overall, with

house prices forecast to fall around 8pc over the course of the year. It's important to recognise that a drop of 8pc would mean the cost of the average property returning to April 2021 prices, which still remains significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

The average UK house price fell by 1.5pc in December, following a 2.4pc drop in November, according to Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth more than halved, to 2pc in December, from 4.6pc in November.

Across the UK, the average house price in December was £281,272.

China stocks are set to log a five-day winning streak today as investors hope the economy will soon emerge from Covid woes and see a robust recovery.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 0.7pc by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4pc.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.5pc and 0.7pc, respectively.

For the week, the CSI 300 Index has gained 3.2pc so far, while the Hang Seng benchmark has added 7pc to reach a six-month high.

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday, as a weaker yen encouraged investors despite overnight falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.6pc to 25,973, while the broader Topix index gained 0.4pc to 1,875.