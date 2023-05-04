House prices have slumped – is Brexit finally to blame?

Brexit

In spring 2016, Project Fear was in full swing. As the Brexit referendum approached, George Osborne issued a stark warning – voting Leave would destroy Britain’s housing market.

The Chancellor said in no uncertain terms: “If we leave the European Union, there will be an immediate economic shock that will hit financial markets. In the long term, the country and the people in the country are going to be poorer… the Treasury analysis shows that there would be a hit to the value of people’s homes by at least 10pc and up to 18pc.”

The Bank of England then went further as Mark Carney said price drops of 35pc could follow in the event of a no-deal Brexit. But the promise to take back control of Britain’s borders has been followed by record levels of immigration, which has – as some analysts say – helped fuel a property price boom.

Instead of crashing in the wake of Brexit, house prices have soared, rising 33pc from July 2016 to August last year.

The Chancellor’s prediction – as with many warnings from the Remain campaign – had appeared to have been proved wrong.

Yet now, seven years on from the referendum, house prices have fallen – with some economists predicting a catastrophic crash. So, are the Brexit doomsday predictions about to become reality?

Migration magnets

Nestled among the agricultural fields of Lincolnshire lies Boston, the town with Britain’s biggest share of leave voters and a large EU-immigrant population. If Brexit were to alter house prices anywhere in the country, it surely would have been here.

Locals had perhaps hoped that quitting the EU would stem the flow of immigrants coming into the area and alleviate pressure on housing and public services. But Anton Dani, a cafe owner and councillor in Boston, says: “Nothing has changed. Things have probably got worse. The Government didn’t fulfil the wishes of the Bostonians.”

In 2021, there were 14,099 EU-born residents in Boston out of a population of 70,502, accounting for 20pc of the population, according to Census data. However, experts say there is no concrete, reliable data on what has happened to immigration in Boston since Brexit.

Anton Danvi - John Lawrence

EU migration to the UK has collapsed since the end of freedom of movement, Government data shows. But it has been counterbalanced by a sharp rise in work and study visas for non-EU nationals and their families.

Overall, net migration reached 504,000 in the year to June 2022 – the highest level on record, according to the Office for National Statistics. Across Britain, sustained high immigration is fuelling demand for housing, and in turn, helping to prevent a more damaging house price crash, experts say.

Local picture

According to the Government’s own analysis, a 1pc increase in immigration is thought to bump up house prices nationally by 2pc. But experts believe that an increase in migration may have the opposite effect in some towns and cities, pushing prices down.

Dr Filipa Sà, a senior lecturer in applied economics at King's College London, has found that when migrants with lower education levels move into a particular area, affluent locals tend to move out.

And she found that for every 1pc increase in population because of immigration in a given local authority area, house prices rose 1.6pc to 1.7pc less than average.

“You have a negative effect on house prices in the local area,” she says. “But if you were to aggregate these areas to a bigger region, you would see an insignificant or even positive effect, because natives are just moving out of these areas to other areas around it.”

So it is places around towns such as Boston that are more likely to see their house prices pushed up by immigration.

The average home in Boston now costs £181,750 – an increase of 45pc since 2008, according to Hamptons estate agents. The average home in England and Wales costs £355,990, having jumped 64pc during the same period. Since 2019, prices in Boston are up 10pc, compared with 20pc in England and Wales.

Yet Dr Sà also discovered an exception. When educated migrants moved into areas, local house prices were not negatively impacted, because they could get the same jobs – and by extension wages – that previous residents had.

Immigration from elsewhere

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government estimated that a 10pc increase in immigration from 1991 to 2016 boosted house prices by 21pc.

But the department also warned that the data should be used cautiously and that the impact of immigration on house prices can be affected by other factors.

And while net migration has fallen from EU countries since the Brexit referendum – it has increased significantly from non-EU countries. Net migration of non-EU nationals was estimated at 509,000 in the year to June 2022, according to the ONS.

By contrast, the UK lost more EU migrants than it gained, with net migration at negative 51,000. EU net migration was 219,000 in the year to March 2015, while non-EU net migration was at 159,000.

The biggest contributors to net migration are now overseas students and people from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong, according to the ONS. The overseas students are needed by universities who rely on them for funding because they pay higher tuition fees.

Richard Donnell, of house price site Zoopla, says the lack of supply to meet this growing demand will cushion a decline in house prices predicted over the next two years.

Data released this week by lender Nationwide revealed that, despite gloomy predictions for the housing market, prices nudged up in April following seven consecutive months of falls.

Not enough homes

Even though net migration following Brexit has hit a rate of half a million a year, the number of homes being built remains below the Government’s annual target of 300,000. Indeed, ONS figures show the number of homes in England increased by 232,820 in the 2021-22 financial year.

The Government has since watered down its annual target amid backlash from Tory backbenchers.

Studies show migration has a bigger impact on house prices in areas that have more restrictive planning policies, says Madeleine Sumption, director at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.

She says: “If the housing industry responded to there being more people in the population by building more houses, that would mitigate the upward impact on prices.”

Rents rocketed

Increased immigration is being felt most keenly in big cities, where rents have shot up in the past year, Donnell says.

Rents on newly-let properties have surged by 8pc in the past year, according to Hamptons estate agents. In London, which is home to 35pc of the country’s immigrants, they have ballooned by 16pc. The capital is home to more immigrants than any other region.

“Migration goes into the rental market first,” says Donnell. “It’s part of the story of demand being created, but it’s a delayed reaction into the sales market because people tend to rent before they commit and put down roots.”

James Fairman, a surveyor and property expert who runs Poyntons Consultancy in Boston, says rental demand in the town “has gone through the roof, driven by immigration” and there were now very few properties available.

Amid a shortage of housing and a lack of funds, houses are becoming increasingly cramped.

James Fairman - John Lawrence

Katie Chalmers, who runs an employment agency and is also a Boston councillor, says the town struggles with illegal HMOs (Houses of Multiple Occupation).

She says: “A disreputable landlord will just throw 20 people into a house that perhaps has the capability of comfortably homing four or five.

“It’s not okay for people to live in those conditions. But also we’re unable to provide the right amount of hospital and schooling facilities.”

Katie Chalmers - John Lawrence

Dani, who is also a landlord, says he thought he was renting out his house to a family of four – only to find 12 people living there. “It cost me up to £12,500 to repair the house,” he says. “The floor was destroyed. There was leaking. They had an infestation of rats.”

He says his tenants did not understand how to use the bins and the language barriers made communication a problem, adding: “Everything was chaos.”

He says he has withdrawn his properties from the market and knows other landlords who are doing the same, which is compounding the shortage of rental properties.

‘We’re too swamped’

In addition to the pressure on schools and the NHS, the high street is in rough shape. A walk from the train station to the town centre reveals rows of discount shops and boarded up venues, the paint peeling on the outside.

Elizabeth Stones, 78, has spent her whole life in Boston and tears up when she talks about what’s happened to the town over the years. “This town is an absolute disgrace,” she says.

Elizabeth Stones and Michael Golding - John Lawrence

Her partner, Michael Golding, 83, says Boston is “rundown”, and adds: “The trouble is, we’re too swamped. It isn’t feasible, is it? We’re a small country. How many people are homeless or waiting for decent accommodation in this country? If that’s the case no one should be coming in until we’ve sorted our own.”

Stones and Golding, like other residents, stress that they value immigrants who do difficult jobs in the agricultural sector, which are key to the national economy but hard to fill with British labour.

“There's a lot of foreigners,” says Barry Topley, 63. “But I don't mind it. Most of them are all right. My neighbours are Bulgarian and they're the nicest people.”

Barry Topley - John Lawrence

Councillors are appealing for extra resources from the Government and building more homes to cope with Boston’s growing population.

In the meantime, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said she wants to reduce net migration to below 100,000 – a previous target the Government has missed repeatedly.

The Government is also focused on reducing the number of asylum seekers, particularly those arriving on boats. Asylum applications reached 74,751 last year – the highest annual number since 2002, according to the ONS.

But even cutting this down to zero will not remove the demand for extra homes posed by immigration. Until the housing shortage is addressed, immigration, from the EU or otherwise, will continue to prop up the market.

