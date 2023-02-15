House prices are falling hardest in this region

House Prices

More than £6,000 was wiped off the value of homes in the South West in a single month amid a slump in demand for second homes.

The South West recorded the biggest monthly house price drop in cash terms of any part of the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics. Average sale prices in the region fell by £6,147 to £330,601 – a drop of 1.8pc.

Jonathan Cunliffe, who runs an estate agent in Cornwall, said the fall followed a decline in demand over the summer – particularly from buyers looking for holiday homes.

He said: “It was the first summer people could travel and some of them were dying to get abroad. We had two absolutely manic summers and that pace was just not sustainable."

Across the UK, house prices fell by 0.2pc month-on-month in December, bringing the average property's value down by £1,279 to £294,329.

This was the first drop in house prices on a seasonally adjusted basis since October 2021, as high mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis hit buyer demand.

Year-on-year, national house price growth slowed to 9.8pc – down from 10.6pc in November.

Scotland recorded the largest percentage drop in house prices in December. Values fell by 2.9pc in a month to £187,224 – down £5,635.

The ONS data records prices when property transactions complete. As this process typically takes three to five months after a price has been agreed, the December data is unlikely to show the full impact from the enormous jump in mortgage rates that followed the September mini-Budget.

The average two-year fixed rate mortgage was 5.36pc on Feb 10, according to Moneyfacts. This was down from a peak of 6.65pc in October, but was still far higher than this time last year.

Gabriella Dickens, of Pantheon Macroeconomics, an analyst, said: “Mortgage rates look set to remain around two and a half times higher than they were at the start of 2022.”

House prices will keep falling for another six months, she added.

Renters are also grappling with major affordability problems. ONS data showed private rental prices climbed by 4.4pc in December, hitting a new record high, as landlords passed on higher costs and tenant demand surged.