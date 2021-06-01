House prices jump 10.9% as 'race for space' intensifies

UK house prices soared 10.9% in the year to May, the highest level in seven years, according to the Nationwide.

The average house price has risen to £242,832, up £23,930 over the past twelve months.

Buyers are in a "race for space" as they seek larger homes and properties with gardens, Nationwide said.

"The market has seen a complete turnaround over the past twelve months," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.

A year ago, activity collapsed in the wake of the first lockdown with housing transactions falling to a record low of 42,000 in April 2020, he said.

"But activity surged towards the end of last year and into 2021, reaching a record high of 183,000 in March," Mr Gardner said.

He added that the extension of the stamp duty holiday from its original end date of March helped to maintain momentum in the market, but it is not the key factor pushing up prices now.

"It is shifting housing preferences which is continuing to drive activity, with people reassessing their needs in the wake of the pandemic," he said.

According to the building society's research, there's "a race for space" with people moving to access a garden or outdoor space more easily. "The majority of people are looking to move to less urban areas," Mr Gardner said.

Tax breaks introduced during the pandemic to boost the housing market and, in turn the UK economy, had a marked effect in the last 12 months.

The property purchase tax was suspended on the first £500,000 of all sales in England and Northern Ireland from July to support the market.

Similar support for homebuyers was introduced in Scotland and Wales.

The tax relief was due to end across the whole of the UK at the end of March, prompting a surge in sales to beat the planned cut-off date, but only Scotland stuck to the deadline.

England, Northern Ireland and Wales extended relief to the end of June.

After that in England and Northern Ireland, the nil rate band will be set at £250,000 - double its standard £125,000 level - until the end of September.

    Raab to criticise Russia’s 'aggressive behaviour' Ross Clark: France's travel ban is Macron's latest Brexit punishment Scientists urge delay to June 21 Covid lockdown lifting Exclusive: More than 270 charities pay bosses more than the PM More countries to be added to red list amid concerns over variant spread Coronavirus latest news: Reopening should be delayed to avoid another cycle of lockdown, says JCVI Boris Johnson has been urged to ignore those engaged in a "an organised push by a group of scientists to stop June 21", by former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith. The Prime Minister is under growing pressure to stick to the final stage in the roadmap, despite a rise in cases linked to the Indian variant. An announcement is expected on June 14. Mr Duncan Smith told TalkRadio: "It really looks to me very coordinated and quite deliberate.... These figures are calculated on the back on an envelope. There is no actual fact that says we shouldn't unlock on June 21. "We were always told that the most important feature of all of this is to protect the most vulnerable," he added. "We have now double-dosed pretty near 50 per cent of the population and that encompasses all the most vulnerable." His words were echoed by Sir John Redwood, who said: "Just get on with relaxing the lockdown. Vaccines have brought the serious cases and deaths right down which is what matters." Follow the latest updates below.