House prices post largest monthly rise since 2007 - live updates

House prices increased at the fastest pace in more than 14 years in September despite the easing of the stamp duty holiday.

The average price of a home rose 1.7pc to £267,587, according to new figures from Halifax. This followed a 0.8pc gain in August.

The increase was the largest since February 2007 and pushed up the annual growth rate to 7.4pc.

Halifax said the healthy demand was likely to persist despite wider challenges facing the economy.

South East England lags behind

The latest house price figures highlight the widening divide between nations and regions in the UK as a result of the pandemic.

The shift to home working has sparked a so-called race for space, with price growth for flats lagging behind larger properties. The market is also expanding much faster outside cities and densely-populated areas.

Wales continues to record the strongest house price inflation of any UK region or nation, with annual growth of 11.5pc in September (average house price of £194,286). Scotland also continues to outperform the UK national average, with growth of 8.3pc.

The South West remains the strongest performing region in England, with annual house price growth of 9.7pc (average house price of £276,226). The North West saw the next biggest increase, with house prices up by 9pc year-on-year (average house price of £201,927), marginally ahead of Yorkshire and Humber at 8.9% (average house price of £186,815).

The weakest performing regions in terms of annual house price inflation are all to be found in the South and East of England, though it should be highlighted that these are also the areas with the highest average house prices. Eastern England has seen annual growth of 7.2pc (average house price of £310,664) while in the South East it’s 7pc (average house price of £360,795).

Greater London remains the outlier, with annual growth of just 1pc (average house price of £510,515), and was again the only region or nation to record a fall in house prices over the latest rolling three-monthly period (-0.1pc).

Expert reaction: More supply 'desperately' needed

Tomer Aboody, director of MT Finance, says:

With house prices at levels of growth surpassing the 2007 boom, the continued desire of buyers to move and find more space is at the top of the agenda. A combination of buyers needing to move and taking advantage of the low interest rate environment where a number of mortgages are sub-1 per cent, is pushing up house prices as supply is still considerably below the level of demand. More supply is desperately needed in order to help keep property prices in check so that they don’t become beyond the means of the average buyer. One way in which more properties can be released onto the market is by cutting or removing stamp duty for downsizers, encouraging them to move out of family homes into smaller homes.

Expert reaction: Housing market shows no signs of slowing down

Mark Harris, chief executive SPF Private Clients, says:

Just when you think house prices can’t possibly rise any faster, they do. With September’s house prices showing the strongest rate of growth since February 2007, clearly there is still some way to go before the market runs out of steam. While this is not great news for first-time buyers in particular, as well as second-steppers struggling with affordability, mortgage rates remain low. Although the money markets are pricing in an upwards move in interest rates at some point, with Swaps rising accordingly, this is not yet filtering through to pricing. Cheap mortgage deals are still plentiful and appealing to buyers looking for more space, both inside and out.

House price growth surges

Good morning.

We start with more booming growth in the housing market, with prices posting their sharpest monthly increase in more than 14 years.

The average price of a home rose 1.7pc to £267,587 in September, which is the largest rise since February 2007. For the year, house prices are up 7.4pc.

The housing market has boomed since last summer, boosted by the stamp duty cut and demand for larger homes outside city centre.

While September marked the end of the stamp duty holiday, many of the factors supporting the market remain in place.

They include cheap borrowing, lack of supply, a robust jobs market and ongoing demand for larger properties amid the shift to home working.

