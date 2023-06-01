House prices sink further as buyers brace for higher mortgage rates

house prices

House prices have dropped by 3.4pc over the past year, according to Britain’s biggest building society.

In May alone, house prices slumped 0.1pc month-on-month, after rising 0.4pc in April. It has taken the average house price to £260,736, according to Nationwide.

The latest data show average property prices have fallen in eight out of the past nine months.

The decline in property prices comes as forecast rises in interest rates put pressure on the market.

The Bank of England is now expected to increase interest rates to 5.5pc by the end of the year, after data published last week revealed that UK inflation is not easing as quickly as hoped.

The Consumer Prices Index rose by 8.7pc in the 12 months to April, down from 10.1pc in March. The key driver of inflation is soaring food prices, which stand at a 45-year high.

Robert Gardner, of Nationwide, said: “While consumer price inflation did slow in April, it was a much smaller decline than most analysts had expected.

“As a result, investors’ expectations for the future path of the Bank of England base rate increased noticeably in late May, suggesting it could peak at around 5.5pc, well above the 4.5pc peak that was priced in around late March.

“Furthermore, rates are also projected to remain higher for longer.

“If maintained, this is likely to exert renewed upward pressure on mortgage rates, which had been trending down after spiking in the wake of the mini-Budget in September last year.”

Myron Jobson, of the investment platform Interactive Investor, said: “Concerns about how high interest rates will go to tackle stubborn and sticky inflation has seen the withdrawal of 7pc of mortgages from the market since last week, as leaders reassess their propositions.

“Meanwhile, average rates on two- and five-year fixed deals have also risen, which is the last thing would-be buyers who are pinching pennies to buy a property.”

Amid rising rates, house sales have dropped to their lowest levels since social distancing measures in the pandemic made in-person house viewings impossible, data from HM Revenue & Customs showed on Wednesday.

James Forrester, of estate agents Barrows and Forrester, said: “Those sitting on the fence in anticipation of a return to the pandemic glory days of double-digit price growth will be sitting for some time.

“However, the outlook is broadly positive and while a natural correction was always likely, we are yet to see any inkling of a market crash.”

